NANOCELL DESIGN

A large flatscreen TV mounted against a white wall. The screen shows large leaves in bright colours.

TV with more than one artistic side.

Elevate your space with a slim, wall mount optimized TV that complements any home interior.

Minimalist design for maximum beauty.

With a sleek, minimalist design, LG NanoCell TV hangs on your wall like a piece of modern art, adding a touch of beauty to your home while maximizing your space.

A large flatscreen TV mounted against a grey wall next to a floor-to-ceiling window and natural wooden furniture. The screen shows a forest scene with light shining through the trees.

Edge views showing the slimness of the TV.

Simple installation.
Sophisticated finish.

*Actual product may differ.
*Speakers sold separately.

Stands out from the crowd.

Taking inspiration from art exhibitions LG NanoCell TV now features our Gallery Stand. This gives you the freedom to display your TV as you please for maximum harmony with your space.

TV stood on the floor with its own stand in a room surrounded by wooden furniture and décor. TV in a modern plant filled interior stood on the floor using its own stand. TV in a modern interior against a window stood on the floor using its own stand.

Two images, top one shows the bracket for mounting and the lower image shows the stand.

Easy to mount,
easy to manage.

It comes with a companion bracket and accessories that allow your TV to hold other small devices. Cable management was specifically engineered to keep the premium look and feel of an art gallery.

*Gallery Stand is only available on the 55 and 65-inch NANO75, NANO77, NANO80, and NANO85 models.
*Gallery stand sold separately.

Edge-to-edge immersion.

LG NanoCell TV's big screen is larger than ever thanks to our minimal bezel, Cinema Screen design. This makes the line between what you watch and your reality finer than ever to maximize your immersion and deliver a truly cinematic experience.

Large flatscreen TV mounted against a grey wall next to a large floor-to-ceiling window. The screen shows a forest scene with light shining through the trees.

More screen.
More space. More possibilities.

Woman doing yoga in the middle of a room in front of a large flatscreen wall-mounted TV. Rear view of a woman holding a video meeting with participants shown on the wall-mounted flatscreen TV. A man and woman cooking together in front of a large wall mounted TV.

