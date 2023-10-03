About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Large Screen
An LG NanoCell TV against a black background. The TV shows a car driving in front of a low mountain range in water that reflects the vivid sky.

This isn't just big.
It's epic.

Discover an incredible level of immersion that simply can't be matched with a smaller screen.

NanocCell

Enjoy True Colours on a massive screen.

LG NanoCell provides more refined and accurate colour with Nano technology. Maximize your immersion and discover the wonder of true colour in 4K across a variety of models on massive 75 and 86-inch screen sizes.

A 75-inch LG NanoCell TV stood directly in front of an 86-inch ultra-large LG NanoCell TV in a dark space. A close-up image of a zebra’s face is displayed on the screens.

Expand to find the right TV for you.

Table Caption
Features NANO90 NANO85 NANO80
Nano90 with small balls of colour in shades of red and yellow bursting up from the bottom of the screen.
The best choice NanoCell TV for gaming
Nano85 with small balls of colour in shades of green and yellow bursting up from the bottom of the screen.
A budget-friendly NanoCell TV for gaming
Nano80 with small balls of colour in shades of blue and green bursting up from the bottom of the screen.
An excellent all-round NanoCell TV
Display 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75” 4K (3840x2160) 75" 4K (3840x2160) 75"
Audio 2.2ch / 40W 2.2ch / 40W 2.2ch / 40W
Stand Stand, Wall-mount optional Stand, Wall-mount optional Stand, Wall-mount optional
Processor α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Processing AI Picture, AI Sound AI Picture, AI Sound AI Picture, AI Sound
Colour Nano Colour Nano Colour Nano Colour
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI features VRR / ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Gaming AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Voice Control Remote Remote Remote
Platform webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy
A large flatscreen TV mounted against a pink wall surrounded by natural furnishings. The screen shows a lush forest.

See how a big screen fits your space.

Unsure which size screen is right for you? Simply enter the dimension of your room on the LG TV Simulator to check the actual product size and discover which TV is the best fit for your space.

See how a big screen fits your space. Try it Now

*The service will be available from the second half of the year.

OLED, QNED, or NanoCell
Choose your ultra large TV.

Real 8K Self-lit OLED

88, 83, 77 inch screen

OLED

QNED Mini LED

86, 75 inch screen

QNED

NanoCell

86, 75 inch screen

NanoCell