About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
AI PROCESSOR WHERE TO BUY
AI PROCESSOR

AI PROCESSOR. SEE WHAT EXTRAORDINARY LOOKS LIKE.

An image of the Alpha 7 square chip with lines of light radiating away from it on a black background.

α7 Gen4 AI Processor

Discover a more powerful TV experience with the α7 Gen4 AI Processor.

AI Picture

Taking picture from good to great.

The α7 Gen4 AI Processor automatically recognizes content genre and your ambient lighting conditions and then optimizes screen settings accordingly. Each automatic adjustment delivers crisp, high-quality visuals that ensure an improved TV experience.

A picture of a city skyline at sunset. When scrolling the image shows the changes with and without the Alpha 7 processor.
A picture of a city skyline at sunset. When scrolling the image shows the changes with and without the Alpha 7 processor.

*AI Picture will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

Auto Genre Selection

Bring out the best in every genre.

The processor analyzes the type of content — movies, sports, animation, or standard — and automatically adjusts the picture and sound to best suit the genre.

Three images, one showing a girls kissing a horse, the second a baseball player hitting a ball, and the third showing an animated airplane flying through the sky.

AI Brightness Control

A brilliant display, day or night.

AI Brightness Control automatically adjusts tone mapping and screen brightness based on the ambient lighting conditions. The screen brightens in bright environments and darkens in darker environments to reduce halo effect and improve clarity. These automatic adjustments optimize the display, ensuring your content always looks amazing.

Two images of a woman watching movie on a large wall mounted TV from a sofa. The left image is bright, and the right image is a dark room.

Think you’ve found your perfect TV?

Where to Buy

AI Sound

An A+ audio experience.

The α7 Gen4 AI Processor analyzes audio sources and optimizes sound based on the content you're watching and the position of the TV within your space. It also up-mixes audio channels for an all-round better audio experience.

A TV screen showing a man playing a guitar against a dark background. To the side of the TV are different audio settings and in front are colored lines to visualize sound waves.

Virtual Surround 5.1 Up-mix

Transform your sound.

The AI algorithm up-mixes 2-channel sound to deliver a more immersive virtual 5.1 surround sound experience. The resulting audio is richer for an improved listening experience.

A large flatscreen TV in a dark room with a bright waterfall at sunset shown on the screen. Waves are coming from the TV in a circular pattern representing virtual surround sound.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound as it should be.

The processor recognizes whatever you're watching, whether it's dramas, sports, movies, news, or music, then optimizes the sound for that specific content type. Newsreaders' voices will be clearer, and movie sound effects will be more vivid.

Five images from left to right of a man in chainmail armor, a woman singing into a microphone, a rugby player, a couple with heads pressed together, and man delivering the news.

AI Acoustic Tuning

An acoustic tune-up.

The size of the room, the position of the TV, and where you're sitting are detected through the Magic Remote. The processor then tunes and balances the sound to fit your space.

A wide view of a bright room with a TV mounted on one wall and a woman sat on a sofa against the opposite wall looking at the TV.

*Magic remote availability differs by country.

WHERE TO BUY

alt="There are two buttons. The first one, 'WHERE TO BUY', links to page that shows a location to buy and the other one, 'CHOOSE YOUR OLED', links to the OLED line-up page."