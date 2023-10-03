We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See How Smart Your Experience Can Be with LG OLED.
EXPLORE A LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS.
New Home
All of Your TV Is Now in One Place.
Your days of endlessly searching for new content or old favourites are coming to an end. The home screen has been redesigned to show you everything worth watching, all on one place. Enjoy personalized content recommendations based on your watch history, quick access to various contents, and easier control of connected devices.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Think You’ve Found Your Perfect TV?
Different types of notifications about results, and start times are listed horizontally under the image.
*The supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*On select smart LG TVs.
*The Magic Remote must support NFC to use the Magic Tap feature.
*Magic remote availability differs by country.
*Watch See on Apple TV+ with a subscription.
Think You’ve Found Your Perfect TV?
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*3rd party IoT devices are listed on the website below, and can be changed without prior notice.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020
*Feature name on settings may vary by TV OS version.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Pre-setup is required in the Google Home app.
*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Watch Ted Lasso on the Apple TV app with a subscription.
Audio Compatibility
OLED's in Tune with Other Audio Brands.
LG OLED TVs work in perfect harmony with LG audio products. Once you pair an LG Soundbar with your TV, you can use your TV's Magic Remote to control the soundbar's volume and sound modes. You can also enjoy the full potential of your TV's sound engine through the soundbar. If you have LG TONE Free earbuds, pair them with your TV then use the touch control to change the channel or volume. LG OLED TVs are also WiSA ready, ensuring seamless synchronization with a range of high-end WiSA-ready speakers.
A TV screen showing a man playing guitar with LG and other brands' audio products around.
*Sound Bar Mode Control is only available with SP11, SP9, SP8, and SP7.
*LG audio products are not certified by WiSA.