SMART EXPERIENCE

See How Smart Your Experience Can Be with LG OLED.

A woman relaxing on a chair in a living room.

EXPLORE A LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS.

New Home

All of Your TV Is Now in One Place.

Your days of endlessly searching for new content or old favourites are coming to an end. The home screen has been redesigned to show you everything worth watching, all on one place. Enjoy personalized content recommendations based on your watch history, quick access to various contents, and easier control of connected devices.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Three people watching TV screen showing a scene from a fantasy movie with a Sports Alert

Sports Alert

Staying Up-to-Date with Games Is Easy.

What do you do when you're in the middle of a movie but the big game is on? There's no need to fret, Sports Alert will keep you in the know about results, and start times. You can also keep track of your teams with automatic updates throughout games, even when you're watching something else.

Different types of notifications about results, and start times are listed horizontally under the image.

*The supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

A mobile device displaying a yacht sailing in the sea taps a remote control to mirror the same image ona TV screen.

Magic tap

Connecting to the TV Only Takes a Tap.

The new Magic Remote has been redesigned to be more ergonomic and easy to hold. Voice recognition and built-in AI makes it easier to control your TV. While hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favourites. And now you have Magic Tap*, a clever new trick that connects your phone to your TV. Just tap your phone on the remote to mirror content to the TV with NFC. This is only possible with LG Smart TVs — it really is like magic.

*On select smart LG TVs.
*The Magic Remote must support NFC to use the Magic Tap feature.
*Magic remote availability differs by country.

Closeup of hand controlling TV with iPhone and TV showing an Apple TV+ content.

AirPlay 2

And You Can Stream from Your Apple Devices with AirPlay.

Effortlessly stream, share and mirror your favourite content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Play your favourites from the Apple TV app and other video apps, or view photos right on your LG ThinQ AI TV.

*Watch See on Apple TV+ with a subscription.

Family sitting at a table with mother asking TV remaining time for the oven.

Home Dashboard

Take Full Control, All from One Place.

The Home Dashboard keeps everything connected in one place, allowing you to directly monitor and control your smart home devices with easy and intuitive controls.

*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*3rd party IoT devices are listed on the website below, and can be changed without prior notice.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

Woman lying on a sofa telling TV to lower the temperature with Home Dashboard on the TV screen.

Voice Control

Do a Lot More with a Simple, "Hi, LG."

Now you don't have to look for the remote control to use voice command. Just say, "Hi, LG," and speak as if you would with family or friends to get information or control your smart home appliances. LG ThinQ AI has a deep learning feature, so the more you use it, the better it gets.

*Feature name on settings may vary by TV OS version.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.

Woman watching football on TV with friends and asking the Google Assistant to find comedies.

Google Assistant

Ask Google to Get a Little Help on Your Big Screen.

Do more on your TV with help from Google. Access entertainment, get answers on screen, control smart devices, and more using your voice.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.

A woman sitting on a couch with a laptop in a room with a TV on a wall commands an AI speaker to turn off the TV.

works with Ok Google

Get Hands-Free Help at Home.

LG TV works with Ok Google. Control your LG TV system hands-free using a Google Assistant-enabled device so you can change the channel, adjust the volume, and even turn off your TV with only your voice.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Pre-setup is required in the Google Home app.

Couple sitting on a couch asking Amazon Alexa to play a game.

Amazon Alexa

Ask Alexa to Help Make Life Easier.

Speak to Alexa through your LG TV to play music, check the weather, control smart home devices, and access more than 100,000 Skills and more. Make your life easier using Alexa routines to link several actions, such as traffic updates, weather reports, and alarms, with one voice command.

*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.

A woman following the yoga video in the living room commands an AI speaker to volume up the TV.

Compatible with Alexa

Making Life Even Simpler.

LG TV works with Alexa on compatible smart devices. It’s quick and easy to connect, so you can have Alexa control your TV, give you updates, and more with simple voice commands.

*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.

Closeup of hand controlling TV with iPhone and TV showing an Apple TV+ content, Ted Lasso.

HomeKit

And Use Apple for Help Around the Home.

Use the Home app or Siri on your Apple devices to easily and securely control your ThinQ AI TV. You can turn your TV on and off, switch inputs, and even change the volume.

*Watch Ted Lasso on the Apple TV app with a subscription.

Audio Compatibility

OLED's in Tune with Other Audio Brands.

LG OLED TVs work in perfect harmony with LG audio products. Once you pair an LG Soundbar with your TV, you can use your TV's Magic Remote to control the soundbar's volume and sound modes. You can also enjoy the full potential of your TV's sound engine through the soundbar. If you have LG TONE Free earbuds, pair them with your TV then use the touch control to change the channel or volume. LG OLED TVs are also WiSA ready, ensuring seamless synchronization with a range of high-end WiSA-ready speakers.

A TV screen showing a man playing guitar with LG and other brands' audio products around.

*Sound Bar Mode Control is only available with SP11, SP9, SP8, and SP7.
*LG audio products are not certified by WiSA.

