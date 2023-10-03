The new Magic Remote has been redesigned to be more ergonomic and easy to hold. Voice recognition and built-in AI makes it easier to control your TV. While hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favourites. And now you have Magic Tap*, a clever new trick that connects your phone to your TV. Just tap your phone on the remote to mirror content to the TV with NFC. This is only possible with LG Smart TVs — it really is like magic.