LG ProBeam WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
Display
WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Zoom 1.6x
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
Efficient management
SuperSign
LG Connected Care
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
High definition clarity to large audience
With 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness and WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, LG ProBeam offers stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch large screen.
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Boost power of presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms, minimizing image quality deterioration and magnifying the productivity of business meetings.
Fits to your business sector
Corporate
LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector with ambient lighting for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate small texts or figures with high resolution and brightness.
Education
LG ProBeam projects proper imagery for learning with high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in various learning spaces so that students can view the shared materials.
Hospital
LG ProBeam can project the monochrome medical image with DICOM 14 compliance, which is suitable for medical conferences.
Flexible and easy installation
With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set the screen through fine-tuning by adjusting the lens and zoom.
Up to 25 point warping
Simple and delicate screen adjustment
You can adjust screen distortion and set up a precise screen by using the 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen.
Up to 20,000 hours of life
Steady-clear & cost-effect
The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.
28 years
2 hours of daily use
14 years
4 hours of daily use
7 years
8 hours of daily use
*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.
The easy way to manage and maintain
By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.
LG SuperSign CMS
It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.
LG SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
LG ConnectedCare
It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, helping your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.
*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™ based on their respective regions.
LG Projection Calculator
You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book, Full Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
Full / Original
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
Joystick
FEATURES
-
Background Image
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Blank
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
DICOM
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping (4/9/15/25)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES(On / Off)
-
Expert controlvADJ
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDR
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
Signage webOS 6.0
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
TruMotion
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES(Music)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
YES(Phone jack)
-
IP control
YES
-
RJ45
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
400W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2800 /Tele 4500 (100)
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7
370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
16:6 / 16:9 / 16:10 / 21:9 / 4:3
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,2Kg
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.0KG
