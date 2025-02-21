LG ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
BU60RG

()
Key Features

  • 4K UHD / 8.3 Mega pixels (3840x2160) Laser
  • 40" ~ 300" Flexible screen size
  • 6,000 ANSI Lumens
  • Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% / Zoom x 1.6
  • 4/9/15/25 Point Warping
  • SuperSign / LG Connected Care
More

LG ProBeam projector.

Project your business like a Pro

Display

4K UHD (3840x2160) Laser

6,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Zoom 1.6x

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% 

Efficient management

SuperSign

LG Connected Care

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Real 4K laser

High definition clarity to large audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD laser technology.

Up to 300-inch screen size and 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

6,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost power of presentation

6,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness delivers clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms, minimizing image quality deterioration and magnifying the productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & adaptive projector

Fits to your business sector

Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in corporate.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in school.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in hospital.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in corporate.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in school.
Scenes of LG ProBeam usage in hospital.

Corporate

LG ProBeam is a general-purpose business projector with ambient lighting for meeting rooms of various sizes. LG ProBeam helps you to communicate small texts or figures with high resolution and brightness.

Education

LG ProBeam projects proper imagery for learning with high brightness to reduce the impact of ambient lighting in various learning spaces so that students can view the shared materials.

Hospital

LG ProBeam can project the monochrome medical image with DICOM 14 compliance, which is suitable for medical conferences.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flexible and easy installation

With zoom x1.6 & lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can easily set the screen through fine-tuning by adjusting the lens and zoom.

Flexible and easy installation.

Zoom icon.

Zoom x1.6

Lens shift icon.

Lens shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

Up to 25 point warping

Simple and delicate screen adjustment

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a precise screen by using the 4/9/15/25 point warping function on the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Up to 20,000 hours of life

Steady-clear & cost-effect

The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.

28 years

2 hours of daily use

14 years

4 hours of daily use

7 years

8 hours of daily use

*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SuperSign

The easy way to manage and maintain

By supporting signage-optimized functions, various solutions such as content distribution and remote management of installed projectors are provided.

LG SuperSign CMS

It is a content management software solution optimized for LG webOS signage. It supports multiple displays and accounts, so multiple users can easily access the server from pc or mobile, then manages content creation and editing, scheduling, and distribution.

LG SuperSign Control+

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution. It focuses on large scale deployment. Multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.

LG ConnectedCare

It is a cloud service solution that can remotely manage the operating status of installed projectors, helping your stable business operations by providing remote monitoring and fault diagnosis.

  • Real-time Monitoring.

    1. Real-time monitoring

  • B2B Call Center : Request Assistance.

    2. B2B call center : request assistance

  • SE Preparation : Mobile Diagnosis.

    3. SE preparation : mobile diagnosis

  • Site Visit by Service Engineer.

    4. Site visit by service engineer

  • Troubleshooting.

    5. Troubleshooting

  • Issue Resolved.

    6. Issue resolved

*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+, SuperSign CMS, and LG ConnectedCare™ based on their respective regions.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    Full / Original

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    6000

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

    YES

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Gray

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Local Key

    Joystick

FEATURES

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Blank

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • DICOM

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping (4/9/15/25/HV)

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES

  • Expert controlvADJ

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDR

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Image Flip

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    Signage webOS 6.0

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • TruMotion

    YES

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes (except Music)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    Yes(Phone jack)

  • IP control

    YES

  • RJ45

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    Yes ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    460W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (100")

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9,7Kg

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5KG

