We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
lg_probeam_/ reddot winner 2020
Display
4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser
5,000 ANSI Lumens
Usability
Short Throw
Zoom x 1.2
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%
An immersive 4K UHD Experience with 0.94 Short Throw Ratio
Projector projection scene
*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Scalable & Adaptive Projector
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG ProBeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
Flexible and Easy Installation
With Zoom x1.2 & Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
Sufficiently Compact Size
The Smallest WUXGA 5,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
2000
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.1x
-
Screen Size
-
30" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
80"@2.46m, 100"@3.1~3.4m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
108 x 252.3x 140
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
2.1
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p (60Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (Full HD)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 1080p)
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
BU53PST
ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness