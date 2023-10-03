About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CineBeam LED Projector with Built-In Battery, Bluetooth Sound Out and Screen Share

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

CineBeam LED Projector with Built-In Battery, Bluetooth Sound Out and Screen Share

PH510P

CineBeam LED Projector with Built-In Battery, Bluetooth Sound Out and Screen Share

Bluetooth Sound Out

Bluetooth Sound Out

Wirelessly stream sound directly from the PH510P projector to a Bluetooth compatible sound system like home audio speakers, headphones or portable speakers to pair big sound to the big viewing experience.
Connect Wirelessly

Connect Wirelessly

The PH510P has a wireless mirroring function that connects it to a smartphone or a tablet accessing content for projection¹. It also can display movies, pictures, music and even office documents on USB drives too.

¹Wireless connectivity only supports devices running Android and Windows operating systems.

Embedded – Up to 2.5 Hours

Embedded – Up to 2.5 Hours

Take the PH510P projector anywhere, anytime without fumbling with cords or clunky power adapters, and enjoy up to two and a half hours of use.
TV Tuner

TV Tuner

LG PH510P is an LED projector with TV functions. Receive over-the-air TV signals to enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows.
30,000 Hours of Entertainment

30,000 Hours of Entertainment

This projector’s pure LED lamp displays natural and rich colour , and will last up to an estimated 30,000 hours. It means that the lamp does not have to be replaced for 10 years even if the projector is used 8 hours every day.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

550

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

23dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

90%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

40"@1.24m, 100"@3.1m

Throw Ratio

1.4

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice ll)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

BATTERY

Running time

Up to 2.5 hours

Capacity

22.2Wh (3,000mAh x2)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

174 x 116 x 44

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

0.69

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Composite Video

480i/576i

RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

RGB in

YES

RGB(PC) Audio in

YES

FEATURES

Auto Keystone

YES (Vertical)

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

YES (Vertical)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

File(Office) Viewer

YES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Processor

YES

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES

Self Diagnosis

YES

Store Mode

YES

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

Blank

YES (Blue, Green)

Picture Still

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Normal

YES (Card)

Warranty Card

YES

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

55W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

What people are saying

Buy Directly

PH510P

CineBeam LED Projector with Built-In Battery, Bluetooth Sound Out and Screen Share