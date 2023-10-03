About Cookies on This Site

A large-screen LG QNED MIniLED TV mounted against a white brick wall with a small armchair and table in front. The screen shows a forest.

An enormous achievement for LCD TVs.

 

See how immersive TV can be with an Ultra Large Screen that doesn't compromise on picture quality.

The finest view in LG LCD TVs.

LG QNED Mini LED features approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs to produce a bright, high-quality picture, while close to 2,500 unique dimming zones deliver stunning blacks with reduced halo effect even in the darkest scenes. The resulting image looks so good you might just think it's magic.

Image of hot air balloons floating in a night sky. Image is split into three sections. The left shows edge LED dimming, middle full array with improved color but some halo, and right with LG QNED MiniLED with deep blacks and almost no halo. Images of three different types of LED lighting. Left edge lit with significant halo effect. Middle Full Array with improved picture but some halo. Right shows LG QNED Mini LED with many smaller lights and a sharp picture.

*The number of Mini LEDs and dimming zones are based on the 86-inch 8K model.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

QLED Mini LED

A cutting-edge LCD display of epic proportions.

LG QNED Mini LED is the pinnacle of LCD TV, integrating Mini LED, Quantum Dot, NanoCell technology. Enjoy all your content in enhanced 4K detail across a variety of models on epic 75 and 86-inch screen sizes.

A 75- and 86-inch ultra-large LG QNED Mini LED TV stood side-by-side against a dark backdrop. The screens show a close-up image of an elephant’s face.

Expand to find the right TV for you.

Table Caption
Features QNED90 QNED90
QNED90 with a close-up image of bright petals in shades of yellow and orange on-screen.
The pinnacle of 4K QNED Mini LED TV
QNED90 with a close-up image of bright petals in shades of yellow and orange on-screen.
The pinnacle of 4K QNED Mini LED TV
Display 4K (3840x2160) 86” 4K (3840x2160) 75”
Audio 4.2ch / 60W 4.2ch / 60W
Stand Stand, Wall-mount optional Stand, Wall-mount optional
Processor α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Processing AI Picture, AI Sound AI Picture, AI Sound
Colour Nano Colour Pro / Colour Volume Nano Colour Pro / Colour Volume
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI features VRR / ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC
Gaming AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Voice Control Remote Remote
Platform webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
A large flatscreen TV mounted against a grey wall surrounded by modern grey and black furnishings. The screen shows three trees reflected in water in a sunset scene.

Find your perfect fit.

 

Unsure which size screen is right for you? Simply enter the dimension of your room on the LG TV Simulator to check the actual product size and discover which TV is the best fit for your space.

