Specialty/Kimchi Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Specialty/Kimchi Refrigerator

LKIM08121V

Specialty/Kimchi Refrigerator

Print

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

8

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

SmartThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

7.6

Total (cu.ft.)

7.6

FEATURES

Door Type

Chest

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

169

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

COOLING

Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

Temperature Sensors

3

Air Filters

2 (1 in each Compartment)

OPTIONS

Available Options

Produce (Low, Medium, High), Kimchi (Low, Medium, High), Meat/Fish, Storage, Fast Chill, Kimchi+, Fermentation

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Customized Airtight Containers

8 Total

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Handles

Pocket Handle

Available Colors

Platinum Silver

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

27 1/4"

Depth without Handles

27 1/4"

Depth without Door

27 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

27 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

37 3/8"

Width

36 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

137 lbs / 150 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

41 1/8" X 41 1/8" X 31 1/8"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts & Labor)

7 Years

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048231796385

