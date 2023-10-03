We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30 Inch, 19 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator
All Spec
-
Refrigerator Capacity
-
13.7 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Capacity
-
5.31 cu.ft.
-
Capacity
-
19.0 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Swing
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Internal LED Membrane
-
Temperature Sensors
-
Digital
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Ion Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Digital Control - Refrigerator / Dial - Freezer
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Shelf Style
-
4 Fixed
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Controlled
-
Refrigerator Light
-
60W
-
Snack Bin
-
Yes
-
Can Server (on door)
-
Yes
-
Bins
-
2 Humidity Crisper
-
No. of Shelves / Bin
-
4/Solid White (3 adjustable)
-
Door Bin Material
-
1 Piece Opaque
-
No. of Door Bin
-
4
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
1 Full Width Wire
-
Freezer Door Bin
-
2 Solid/Vented, Fixed
-
Ice Maker
-
Optional
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Ice Cube Trays
-
Yes
-
No. of Drawers
-
1 Full Shelve
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Vinyl Coated Metal, Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Smooth
-
Available Colours
-
Smooth White (SW), Smooth Black (SB), Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Horizontal Pocket Handle
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Cabinet Color
-
Grey
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
32"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
28 1/2"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
59 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
64 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
65 1/2"
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
32"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
201/240
-
UPC Code
-
772454019890
-
LTN19315SW
-
772454 021527
-
LTN19315SB
-
772454 019883
-
LTN19315ST
-
772454 019890
-
Warranty
-
1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System
