30 Inch, 19 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

30 Inch, 19 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

LTN19315ST

30 Inch, 19 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator Capacity

13.7 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

5.31 cu.ft.

Capacity

19.0 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Swing

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal LED Membrane

Temperature Sensors

Digital

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Ion Door Cooling

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Digital Control - Refrigerator / Dial - Freezer

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Shelf Style

4 Fixed

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Controlled

Refrigerator Light

60W

Snack Bin

Yes

Can Server (on door)

Yes

Bins

2 Humidity Crisper

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves / Bin

4/Solid White (3 adjustable)

Door Bin Material

1 Piece Opaque

No. of Door Bin

4

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

1 Full Width Wire

Freezer Door Bin

2 Solid/Vented, Fixed

Ice Maker

Optional

Ice Bin

Yes

Ice Cube Trays

Yes

No. of Drawers

1 Full Shelve

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Vinyl Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Smooth

Available Colours

Smooth White (SW), Smooth Black (SB), Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Horizontal Pocket Handle

Reversible Door

Yes

Door Style

Contour

Cabinet Color

Grey

Color

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

32"

Depth w/o Handles

32"

Depth w/o Door

28 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

59 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

64 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

65 1/2"

Width

29 7/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

32"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

201/240

UPC CODES

UPC Code

772454019890

LTN19315SW

772454 021527

LTN19315SB

772454 019883

LTN19315ST

772454 019890

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System

