22'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer, 8cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

22'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer, 8cu.ft.

LTNC08121V

22'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer, 8cu.ft.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
8.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
21 3/4" x 60 3/4" x 25"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

6.3 cu. ft.

Freezer

2.0 cu. ft.

Total

8 .3 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Diagnosis®

Yes

Temperature Sensors

4

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Mechanical

Display Type

Knob Dial

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full + 1 Pull Out Tray

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

Crisper

Moist Balance Crisper

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

2 Full + 1 Half

Door Bin Construction

Clear

FREEZER

Number of Shelves

1

Handle

Pocket

Door Bin Construction

Clear

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Available Colors

Platinum Silver

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

25

Depth without Handles

25

Depth without Door

21"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

44 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

60 3/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

61 7/8"

Width

21 3/4''

Width (Door Open 90 ̊ with Handle)

23 1/ 4"

Width (Door Open 90 ̊ without Handle)

23 1/ 4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

1 3/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

2" (Between back & wall )/24 (Front)

Weight (Unit)

109 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

22 13/16" x 64 5/8" x 27 1/8"

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System,10 Years on Compressor

UPC CODES

LTNC08121V

482318022910

