24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+ and Wine Rack, 12 cu. ft.

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling<sup>+</sup> and Wine Rack, 12 cu. ft.

LBNC12241P

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with DoorCooling+ and Wine Rack, 12 cu. ft.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
11.9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
23 1/2" x 73 1/4" x 26 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

24

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

No

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

12

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

8.2 cu.ft.

Freezer (cu.ft.)

3.7 cu. ft.

Total (cu.ft.)

11.9 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

402

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice System

Twist Tray

COOLING

Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

4

Express Cooling

Yes

Express Freezing

Yes

Vacation Mode (Energy Saving)

Yes

DoorCooling+

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Dot

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Wine Rack

2 Bottles

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2

Shelf Construction

Molding

Crisper Bins

2

Refrigerator Light

Tower LED Lighting

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

3

Door Bin Construction

Clear

FREEZER

Door Type

Swing Door

Drawers

3

Freezer Handle

Pocket Handles

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Handles

Pocket Handles

All Available Colours

Matte Black

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

26 5/8"

Depth without Handles

26 5/8"

Depth without Door

24"

Height to Top of Case

73 1/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

73 1/4"

Width

23 1/2"

Installation Clearance

Top 2", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

154.3 / 172.0

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

25 5/8" x 76 8/9" x 30

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System

7 Years

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Years

UPC

UPC

772454071638

What people are saying