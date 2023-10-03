About Cookies on This Site

26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker

LLFGC2706S

LLFGC2706S

26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker

Front view

Consistent Temps from Top to Bottom

Located in the top of the fresh food section, the Door Cooling + vent extends the reach of LG’s Smart Cooling system. Blasts of cool air reach all areas of the refrigerator—including the door—to help maintain consistent temperatures from top to bottom and help keep all foods fresh and flavorful.

IcePlus™

Turn on IcePlus™ to kick ice production into high gear by automatically lowering freezer temperatures to the coldest setting for 24 hours.

MAX Out Your Style

With the capacity you typically get in a standard-depth refrigerator packaged in a sleek, counter-depth design that blends seamlessly with surrounding cabinets, you sacrifice nothing on either front. The look is seamless, the storage, spacious—but that’s just the beginning.

MAX Out Your Space. MAX Out Your Fit

Built-In Style. Full-Size Capacity. LG delivers the ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.

Sophisticated Style & Design

With every feature thoughtfully designed, this appliance helps you create the sophisticated, distinctive kitchen you want—and deserve.

MAX Out Your Experience

The LG ThinQ® app helps you manage all of your LG Smart appliances and more to make your everyday a little easier and keep your home running smarter.

Organize Your Freezer.

The 3-Tier Organization™ Freezer system can keep food organized and easily accessible. Now you can prioritize what's in your freezer so you can find anything fast.

Fresher is Better.

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
