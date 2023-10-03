About Cookies on This Site

26 cu.ft. French 3-Door Mirror InstaView™ Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

LLFOC2606S

26 cu.ft. French 3-Door Mirror InstaView™ Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

LLFOC2606S

26 cu.ft. French 3-Door Mirror InstaView™ Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Front View

Knock Twice to See Even More than Before

Our latest Mirror InstaView® window has a sleek design to reflect your style. With just two quick knocks on the glass panel, you can illuminate the contents within and see inside your refrigerator. See your favorites in an instant without ever opening the door, from drinks to frequently used condiments to snacks for the kids, before it reverts back to an ultra-sleek mirror finish that deserves to be seen.

Keep it seamless

Thanks to its slightly shallower depth, LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a sleek and built-in look, without the high-end price tag.

*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

**Based on Marketplace Survey May 2022

Maximizing Your Shelf Space

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. Our innovative Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is located inside the freezer door, providing you more shelf space in the refriergator for additional storage.

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

*Images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Cool Guard

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

 
Front View

LLFOC2606S

26 cu.ft. French 3-Door Mirror InstaView™ Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser