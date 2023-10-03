We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26 cu.ft. French 3-Door Mirror InstaView™ Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
Knock Twice to See Even More than Before
Our latest Mirror InstaView® window has a sleek design to reflect your style. With just two quick knocks on the glass panel, you can illuminate the contents within and see inside your refrigerator. See your favorites in an instant without ever opening the door, from drinks to frequently used condiments to snacks for the kids, before it reverts back to an ultra-sleek mirror finish that deserves to be seen.
*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.
**Based on Marketplace Survey May 2022
*Images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LLFOC2606S
26 cu.ft. French 3-Door Mirror InstaView™ Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser