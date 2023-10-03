About Cookies on This Site

27 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

27 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

LRFLC2706S

27 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser

The industry’s largest counter-depth fridge capacity*

Only LG delivers the ultra-large, 27 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packaged in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.

Built-in style. Full size-capacity.

Stock up on everything you need and enjoy 25% more space* for your family favourite foods and drinks.

Built-in style. Full size-capacity.

*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

Maximum Counter-Depth Capacity

Fits everything you need.

Maximum Counter-Depth Capacity

Get the built-in look and the storage capacity you crave.

Edge-to-Edge InstaView™ Window

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Door Cooling+

Internal Water Dispenser and Ice Maker

Easily access fresh filtered water with the internal water dispenser. Fill your cup, pitcher or even a small sauce pot.

Cooling technologies

Keep your food fresher up to twice as long* with LG's combination of signature cooling technologies.

Linear Cooling™

Senses fluctuations and adjusts temperature within 1°F.

Door Cooling+

Blasts of cool air reaches all areas of the refrigerator.

Cool Guard Interior

Wall panels help maintain your chill with premium style

*Than other LG models. Based on LG internal tests between LFXS30796D and LRFDS3006S and in combination with Linear Cooling and Smart Cooling technologies.

Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

LG’s Smudge Resistant finish resists fingerprints and smudges for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style. It easily wipes clean, so the only lasting impression is your excellent taste.
Peace of mind built-in

Now select LG appliances activated when you download the ThinQ® app and connect your smart appliance. Get recommended maintenance tips and usage reports to help keep your appliances running at their best. Plus receive alerts for potential problem before they arise.

Feature Videos

Qualifications

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
26.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

26.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 32

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

632

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Bar

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Only left door)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

26.5

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

8.6

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

17.9

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

322

Gross Weight (lb.)

352

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70.25

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.875

Depth without door (inch)

24.875

Depth without handle (inch)

29.25

Depth with handle (inch)

31.625

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43.5

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44.875

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 32

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

632

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174039274

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer_Freezer

2Tier Organization

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED Lighting

Shelf_Cantilevered

Hybrid Cantilevered

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Crispers

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

4

