26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

BUILT-IN STYLE. FULL-SIZE CAPACITY.

BUILT-IN STYLE. FULL-SIZE CAPACITY.

INTRODUCING The Newest Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator, Featuring Mirror InstaView® and Four Types of Ice

Stock up on everything you need and enjoy 25% more space for your family's favorite food and drinks. Only the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ delivers the 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design.

*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

Knock Twice to See Inside

Simply knock twice on the mirror to see inside the refrigerator and illuminate the contents within—with a sleek new frameless mirror design that lets you see more.

4 Types of Ice

Ice makers automatically create NEW mini cubed ice, standard ice cubes, crushed ice, and slow-melting round Craft Ice™, for all your entertaining needs.
Maximum Counter-Depth Capacity

Fits everything you need.

Maximum Counter-Depth Capacity

Get the built-in look and the storage capacity you crave.

Edge-to-Edge InstaView™ Window

Edge-to-Edge InstaView™ Window

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Door Cooling+

Door Cooling+

Knock twice to see even more than before

Knock twice to see even more than before

Knock on the InstaView® window to quickly see what's inside—now with a sleek, edge-to-edge design that lets you see your favorites without ever opening the door.

Cooling technologies

Keep your food fresher up to twice as long* with LG's combination of signature cooling technologies.

Cool Guard Interior

Wall panels help maintain your chill with premium style

Multi Air Flow Cooling

Senses fluctuations and adjusts temperature within 1°F.

Door Cooling+

Blasts of cool air reaches all areas of the refrigerator.

*Based on an internal study utilizing average-sized cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

LG’s Smudge Resistant finish resists fingerprints and smudges for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style. It easily wipes clean, so the only lasting impression is your excellent taste.
Peace of mind built-in

Peace of mind built-in

Now select LG appliances activated when you download the ThinQ® app and connect your smart appliance. Get recommended maintenance tips and usage reports to help keep your appliances running at their best. Plus receive alerts for potential problem before they arise.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LRYKC2606S
CAPACITY
25.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

16.9

Freezer (cu.ft.)

8.6

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

25.5

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

699

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ICE SYSTEM

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

System Type

Slim SpacePlus®

Daily Ice Production

3.0 lbs / 3.3 (Ice Plus) 0.7 lbs (Clear big ice) 1.5 lbs (Cubed mini ice)

Craft Ice™ Daily Ice Production

6/3

Ice Storage Capacity

3.0 + 3.8 + 4.0 lbs

Cube & Crushed Ice

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Dual Ice with Craft Ice™

Yes

Water Filter

LT1000P

UVNano™

Yes

COOLING

Multi Air Flow Cooling:

Yes

Temperature Sensors

3

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

Refrigerant [Name / Amount(g)]

Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a / 57g)

Refrigerant [Name / Amount(oz)]

Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a / 2.01oz)

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

DISPLAY & ETC.

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes (Default)

Child Lock

Yes

Decibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

wi-fi Enabled

Yes

ThinQ®

Yes

Special Features

Door Cooling+

Sabbath

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Door-in-Door®

Yes

No. of Shelves

4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)

Folding Shelf

1

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

SpillProof™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

CoolGuard™

Yes

Handle Type

Bar

No. of Door Bins

8 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers/Shelves

3-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Freezer Light Upper

LED Lighting

Freezer Handle

SmartPull™ Handle

MATERIALS & FINISHES

Flat type Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Insulation

Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent

DIMENSIONS

Width

35 3/4"

Height to Top of Hinge

70 1/4"

Depth with Handles

31 5/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

40"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 7/8"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Depth without Door

24 7/8"

Depth without Handles

29 1/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

43 1/2"

Depth (Draw Open Fully without Handle)

48 7/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

322 lbs / 352 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 32"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC

UPC

195174034828

