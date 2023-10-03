About Cookies on This Site

22", Panel-Ready Counter Depth Combi 2 Door Bottom Freezer, 9 cu.ft.

LSBNC1021P

Smart Inverter

Energy Star

Fits tight spaces.

Our 24" width slimmed down refrigerator makes the most of every inch of available space. Offering a wide array of features and flexible drawers this small-space solution makes it easy to fit lots of function into studio apartments, lofts, tiny houses and other small spaces.

*LG LBN10551PV refrigerator shown.

Great Light.

LED panels in the refrigerator provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting.

*LED Lights vary from model to model.

Fresher is better.

Digital Temperature Controls designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator to keep things cool.

*controls will vary from model to model.

PEACE OF MIND

When you buy a refrigerator, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the Linear Compressor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the Linear Compressor with a 10-year limited warranty.

What Is Counter-Depth?

LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a uniform profile, creating a sophisticated built-in look without the high-end price tag.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.
All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG STUDIO

Product Type

Bottom Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

369

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

FEATURES

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Reversible Door

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED Lighting

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Molding

Vegetable Box

1 Crisper

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing Door

Drawer_Freezer

3 Drawers

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket Handles

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Installation Clearance

Sides 3/10" x Top 1"

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454070570

