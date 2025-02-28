We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Gas Slide-in Range
Key Features
- Refrigerator: Built-in style. Full-size capacity, Internal Water Dispenser, Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker
- Range: Essence White, InstaView™ Window, ProBake Convection®
- Dishwasher: Essence White, 1-Hour Wash & Dry, Dynamic Heat Dry™
Select a Product Below to View Full Product Specs.
-
LG STUDIO Essence White 6.3 cu.ft. Gas Slide-in Range with InstaView<sup>®</sup>
-
LG STUDIO Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash<sup>®</sup> Pro, TrueSteam<sup>®</sup> and Dynamic Heat Dry™
-
LG STUDIO 27 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
-
LED
-
Cavity Material
-
Enamel
-
Cooktop Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Knob
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Stainless Steel
-
Door Color
-
Essence White
-
Handle Color
-
Light Bronze
-
Handle Material
-
Aluminum
-
Knob Color
-
Light Bronze
-
Knob Lighting
-
Yes
-
Knob Material
-
Aluminum
-
Outcase Color
-
Essence White
-
Oven Control Type
-
Backlit Glass Touch(LED)
-
Oven Door Feature
-
Instaview & WideView Window
-
Printproof Finish
-
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
-
1
-
Conversion Kit (Ea)
-
1
-
Gliding Rack (Ea)
-
1
-
Griddle Plate (Ea)
-
1
-
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
-
1
-
Offset Rack (Ea)
-
1
-
Temp Probe (Ea)
-
1
-
Wok Grate (Ea)
-
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174070031
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG STUDIO
-
Cooktop Type
-
Sealed Burner
-
Fuel Type
-
Gas
-
Outcase Color
-
Essence White
-
Oven Cooking System
-
ProBake Convection
-
Oven Type
-
Single
-
Range Type
-
Slide-In
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes (Oven)
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Yes
-
Delayed Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Instaview
-
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean + Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
-
Automatic
-
Soft Closing System
-
Yes(Oven Door)
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
-
Sealed Burner
-
Cooktop Burner Grate Features
-
Edge-to-edge continuous grates
-
Cooktop Burner Grate Material
-
Cast Iron
-
EasyClean Cooktop
-
Yes
-
Element/Burner Type(Dual)
-
Right Front
-
Element/Burner Type(Oval)
-
Center Middle
-
Element/Burner Type(Single)
-
Left Front, Left Rear, Right Rear
-
Fuel Type
-
Gas
-
Gas Burner - Center Middle(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
-
10000 / 10000
-
Gas Burner - Left Front(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
-
20000 / 12500
-
Gas Burner - Left Rear(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
-
9100 / 7500
-
Gas Burner - Right Front(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
-
22000 / 16000
-
Gas Burner - Right Rear(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
-
5000 / 4000
-
Gas Burner Simmer - Center Middle (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
-
2700 / -
-
Gas Burner Simmer - Left Front (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
-
1500 / -
-
Gas Burner Simmer - Left Rear (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
-
1270 / -
-
Gas Burner Simmer - Right Front (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
-
800 / -
-
Gas Burner Simmer - Right Rear (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
-
670 / -
-
Gas Burner - Total(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
-
66100 / 50000
-
Griddle Simmer (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
-
2700 / -
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
-
5
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
-
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
22 5/16 x 4 1/16 x 15 15/16
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
24 14/16 x 22 2/16 x 19 15/16
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
-
29 3/8
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
32 11/16 x 43 5/16 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 3/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
162
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
224
-
Size in Width (inch)
-
30
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
-
Drawer Time Control
-
No
OVEN FEATURES
-
Bake Element Type
-
Hidden
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
Yes
-
Bake Element(LNG/LPG) (BTU/h)
-
19000 / 17000
-
Broil Element Power(LNG/LPG) (BTU/h)
-
13500 / 12500
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection Fan
-
Single Speed
-
Convection Type
-
ProBake Convection
-
Fuel Type
-
Gas
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
Number of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
-
Oven Cooking mode
-
Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Keep Warm, Proof, Warm
-
Oven Light Type
-
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
-
120V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 120V (A)
-
4.2
-
Watt Rating at 120V (W)
-
504
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Remote Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
APPERANCE
-
Child-Lock Indicator
-
No
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
No
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Salt Refill Indicator
-
No
-
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
-
3
-
Status Indicators
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Temperature Display
-
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
-
Yes
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174070130
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Handle Type
-
Metal Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
7
-
1 Hour
-
Yes
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Cancel
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
DryBoost
-
Yes
-
Dual Zone
-
No
-
Eco
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
No
-
Express
-
No
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
No
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
No
-
Machine Clean
-
Machine Clean(Steam)_Download Cycle
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
8
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Turbo
-
No
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
110
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
24 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
97
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
-
2.9
GENERAL
-
Manufacturer
-
LGEKR
KEY FEATURE
-
Aqua-Stop
-
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Heat Dry
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
40
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
23
-
QuadWash™
-
Yes
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Water Softner
-
No
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type 3rd
-
No
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
Yes
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(Adjustable)
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12 1/2
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
12
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
26.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38" x 73" x 32"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
632
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Essense White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG STUDIO
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
-
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
26.5
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
-
8.7
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
-
17.8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
632
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Internal
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
-
No
-
Dual lce Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
4.0
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
-
Internal (1 stage)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
-
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
8
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Yes (Hybrid)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
-
Yes
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
-
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
-
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
1 Transparent
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
No
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Essense White
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
256
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
24 3/4"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
29 1/8"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
31 3/4"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
278
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
70 1/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38" x 73" x 32"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 3/4"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
43 5/8"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
40"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
44 7/8"
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174070116
