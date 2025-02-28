We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Free-Standing Range
Key Features
- Refrigerator: 27.7 cu.ft. Capacity, Slim SpacePlus®, ThinQ® Technology
- Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, Built-In Air Fry with Fan Convection, EasyClean® + Self Clean
- Dishwasher: QuadWash® - Clean from Every Angle, Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub
Select a Product Below to View Full Product Specs.
-
Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash and 3rd rack
-
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®
-
28 cu ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Control
-
No
-
Remote Monitoring
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
APPERANCE
-
Child-Lock Indicator
-
No
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Salt Refill Indicator
-
No
-
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
-
3
-
Status Indicators
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Temperature Display
-
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
-
No
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174085097
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
9
-
1 Hour
-
No
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Cancel
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
DryBoost
-
No
-
Dual Zone
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
No
-
Machine Clean
-
Machine Cleaen(Nonsteam)
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
7
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Turbo
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
93
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
82
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
-
2.9
GENERAL
-
Manufacturer
-
KOR
KEY FEATURE
-
Aqua-Stop
-
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Dry
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
48
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3
-
QuadWash™
-
Yes
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
No
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Water Softner
-
No
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
No
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
No
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(Fixed)
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12 1/2
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
9
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
-
Yes
-
Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Roast
-
Yes
-
Warm
-
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Outcase Color
-
Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
-
Touchpad
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Keypad
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Door Design
-
WideView™ Window
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
-
Type
-
Freestanding
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Oven Cooking System
-
Traditional
-
Oven Type
-
Single
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Completion Beeper
-
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Instaview
-
No
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
32 1/2 x 51 9/16 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
29 7/8 x 46 1/2 x 28 7/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
157
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
181
ACCESSORIES
-
Racks (Ea)
-
2 Standard Rack
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231341431
OVEN FEATURES
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection Fan
-
Yes
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
18.4
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
9.3
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
27.7
ENERGY
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
726
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
WATER & ICE SYSTEM
-
In-door Ice Maker Type
-
Cubed/Crushed
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
In-door Ice Maker
-
Yes (1)
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
3.5
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
3.8
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
2.5
-
Ice Plus
-
Yes
-
Filtration System
-
1 stage
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
COOLING
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter
-
Evaporator
-
Yes (1)
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
2
-
Refrigerant
-
Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a/55g/1.94 oz)
CONVENIENCE
-
Display Type
-
Membrane / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (4 Fixed)
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Shelf Trim
-
White decor
-
No. of Crisper Bins
-
2
-
Glide N’ Serve® Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR DOOR
-
Door Shape
-
Contour
-
No. of Bins
-
3 (Left Door)
3 (Right Door)
-
Handle Type
-
Bar
FREEZER
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Handle Type
-
SmartPull™ Handle
-
Drawer/Shelves
-
2-Tier Organization
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
SMART FEATURES
-
wi-fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
ThinQ® Technology
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
MATERIALS AND FINISHES
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Insulation
-
Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent
-
Smudge Resistant
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS
-
Product (W x H x D)
-
35 3/4” x 69 3/4” x 36 1/4”
-
Depth with Handles
-
36 1/4"
-
Depth without Handles
-
33 3/4"
-
Depth without Door
-
29 7/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
48 5/8”
-
Depth (to Hinge Cover)
-
25 3/8”
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 1/2”
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Depth (Drawer Open Fully without Handle)
-
55 1/4”
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
292 lbs. / 316 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 39"
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts only)
-
7 Years
-
Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
UPC CODES
-
LRFS28XBS
-
195174055243
Find Locally
