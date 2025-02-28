Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Free-Standing Range

Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Free-Standing Range

FL28RE3P45S.KPGO
Key Features

  • Refrigerator: 27.7 cu.ft. Capacity, Slim SpacePlus®, ThinQ® Technology
  • Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, Built-In Air Fry with Fan Convection, EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • Dishwasher: QuadWash® - Clean from Every Angle, Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LDPN454HT

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

No

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Status Indicators

3 Indicator Lights

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174085097

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

9

1 Hour

No

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DryBoost

No

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

No

Machine Clean

Machine Cleaen(Nonsteam)

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

7

Refresh

No

Rinse

Yes

Steam

No

Turbo

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

93

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

82

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

GENERAL

Manufacturer

KOR

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

48

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

No

Gliding Type_Upper

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Fixed)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

9

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LREL6323S
CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 46 1/2" x 28 7/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Control Type

Touchpad

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Keypad

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Freestanding

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Cooking System

Traditional

Oven Type

Single

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Instaview

No

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

32 1/2 x 51 9/16 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

29 7/8 x 46 1/2 x 28 7/8

Product Weight (lb.)

157

Shipping Weight (lb.)

181

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Standard Rack

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231341431

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Yes

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LRFS28XBS
CAPACITY
27.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4” x 69 3/4” x 36 1/4”
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

18.4

Freezer (cu.ft.)

9.3

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

27.7

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

726

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

In-door Ice Maker Type

Cubed/Crushed

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

In-door Ice Maker

Yes (1)

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

3.5

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

3.8

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

2.5

Ice Plus

Yes

Filtration System

1 stage

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

Evaporator

Yes (1)

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

2

Refrigerant

Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a/55g/1.94 oz)

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (4 Fixed)

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Shelf Trim

White decor

No. of Crisper Bins

2

Glide N’ Serve® Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Door Shape

Contour

No. of Bins

3 (Left Door)
3 (Right Door)

Handle Type

Bar

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Handle Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Drawer/Shelves

2-Tier Organization

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

SMART FEATURES

wi-fi Enabled

Yes

ThinQ® Technology

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Insulation

Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent

Smudge Resistant

Yes

Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Product (W x H x D)

35 3/4” x 69 3/4” x 36 1/4”

Depth with Handles

36 1/4"

Depth without Handles

33 3/4"

Depth without Door

29 7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 5/8”

Depth (to Hinge Cover)

25 3/8”

Height to Top of Case

68 1/2”

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Depth (Drawer Open Fully without Handle)

55 1/4”

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

292 lbs. / 316 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LRFS28XBS

195174055243

