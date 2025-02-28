We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range
Key Features
- Refrigerator: 26 cu.ft. Counter Depth Capacity, Pocket Handle Design with Welcome Light, 3 Built-in Ice maker
- Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, InstaView™ Window, Built-In Air Fry with ProBake Convection®
- Dishwasher: QuadWash®, TrueSteam®, Smudge Resistant Finish
Select a Product Below to View Full Product Specs.
-
Top Control Wi-Fi Enabled Dishwasher with TrueSteam® and 3rd Rack
-
26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX<sup>™ </sup>French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice
-
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Handle Type
-
Bar Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
GENERAL
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Manufacturer
-
LG
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
Wheel
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(Fixed)
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12.5
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
7.1
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
No
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Up to 12 hours
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Dual Zone
-
Yes
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Machine Clean
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
9 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, Steam, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Turbo
-
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
258
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
-
2.9
APPERANCE
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Status Indicators
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
-
No
KEY FEATURE
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Dry™
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
46
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash™
-
QuadWash™
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
93.3
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
83.8
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
699
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
24 3/4"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
29 1/8"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
29 1/8"
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68 7/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 29 1/8"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
40"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
44 7/8"
FEATURES
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
699
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Door Design
-
InstaView & WideView™ Window
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
-
Type
-
Slidein
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Outcase Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
-
Yes
-
Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Roast
-
Yes
-
Warm
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Completion Beeper
-
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Instaview
-
Yes
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Type
-
SmoothTouch™ Glass
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 5/16
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
161.7
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
221
ACCESSORIES
-
Racks (Ea)
-
2 Heavy Duty Rack
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231341844
