24", 11.4 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Swing-Door Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

GC-B419BS

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

7.7 cu.ft.

Freezer

3.7 cu.ft.

Total

11.4 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Swing

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

412

Multi-Air Flow Cooling System

Multi-Air Flow

Temperature Controls

External Green LED

Temperature Sensors

3

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

3 Full Width (3 Fixed)

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

1 Full Width Crisper

Magic Crisper

Yes

Snack Pan

Yes

Egg Tray (Box)

Yes

Refrigerator Light

LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

7EA

Door Bin Material

Clear

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

3

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Colour

Aluminium Coated Metal

Handles

Color Matched Plastic Handle

Reversible Doors

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

25.8"

Depth w/o Handles

24.3"

Depth w/o Door

21.7"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

43.5"

Height to Top of Case

74"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

74.6"

Width

23.4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

26.8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

24.4"

Door Edge Clearance w/ Handle

0.08"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

0.28"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 2"

Weight (lbs)

170/181 (unit/carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

26" x 78" x 29"

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System

