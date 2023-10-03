About Cookies on This Site

Mid-Size Bottom Mount Freezer Refrigerator (11.6 cu.ft.)

Specs

Reviews

Support

Mid-Size Bottom Mount Freezer Refrigerator (11.6 cu.ft.)

GR-419ST

Mid-Size Bottom Mount Freezer Refrigerator (11.6 cu.ft.)

GENERAL

Capacity

11.6 Cu. Ft.

Refrigerator Capacity

7.4 cu. ft

Freezer Capacity

4.2 cu. ft

FEATURE

Freezer Door Type

Swing

MultiAir Flow System

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Internal LED Membrane

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

3

Shelf Style

3 Fixed

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Bins

1

Refrigerator Light

1x30W

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

4

Door Bin Material

1 Piece Opaque

FREEZER

No. of Drawers

3 Drawer

Freezer Door Bin

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Express Freeze / Ice Plus

Express Freeze

MATERIAL AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Color

Stainless Steel

Cabinet Color

Grey

Reversible Door

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

26 3/4"

Depth w/o Handles

26 1/4"

Depth w/o Door

22 1/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

49 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

69 13/16"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 13/16"

Width

23 7/16"

Installation Clearance

Side 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

170/190

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

25 13/16" x 74 5/8" x 28 5/16"

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454023958

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System

What people are saying