30 Inch, 19.7 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Swing Freezer Door
All Spec
-
Refrigerator Capacity
-
13.4 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Capacity
-
6.3 cu.ft.
-
Capacity
-
19.7 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Swing
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Simple LED (1-7)
-
Temperature Sensors
-
3
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Shelf Style
-
2 Fixed
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Reveal (2x40W)
-
Bins
-
1 Humidity Control
-
No. of Shelves / Bin
-
5
-
Door Bin Material
-
1 Piece Opaque
-
No. of Door Bin
-
5 (1Full, 2 1/3, 2 2/3)
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
Drawers
-
Wire
-
Freezer Door Bin
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™
-
Yes
-
Upper Drawer
-
Wire
-
Lower Drawer
-
Wire
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
40W
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Coated Metal
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colours
-
Texture White (WW), Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Plastic Handles (Black on Stainless)
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Cabinet Color
-
Grey
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
34 1/2"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
28 1/4"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
59"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
67 7/16"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
68 1/8"
-
Width
-
29 3/4"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
31 1/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 2"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
32 1/8” x 71 7/8” x 36”
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
217/242
-
UPC Code
-
772454052552
-
LBN20513WW
-
772454 052569
-
LBN20514ST
-
772454 052552
-
Warranty
-
1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System
What people are saying
-
