30 Inch, 22 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Smart Cooling

LDC22370SW

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14.7 cu.ft.

Freezer

7.1 cu.ft.

Total

21.8 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Drawer

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

463

Smart Cooling Plus System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Controls

Internal LED

Temperature Sensors

4

Linear Compressor™

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Smart Cooling System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling System

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

1 Full, 2 Split (3 Fixed)

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

5 (2 Gallon, 1 Dairy, 1 Folding, 1 Half)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

Folding Door Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

2

Divider

Yes (Lower)

IcePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Handle

Smart Pull™ Handle

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Colour

Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handle

Reversible Doors

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth w/ Handles

34 7/8"

Depth w/o Handles

33"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

59 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

67 1/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

68 1/2"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

33 1/2"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

31 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance w/ Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

2"

Installation Clearance

Side 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

231/252 (Unit/Carton)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

31 1/2" x 69 3/8" x 37 3/4"

UPC CODES

LDC22370ST

772454 062735

LDC22370SW

772454 062742

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System, 10 Years Parts on Linear Compressor

