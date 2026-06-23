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36" 26 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® French 4-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker with Full-Convert Drawer®

36" 26 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® French 4-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker with Full-Convert Drawer®

LF26C8210S
Front view of 36" 26 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® French 4-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker with Full-Convert Drawer® LF26C8210S
Front Open with Food
Front Open without Food
Detail
The PrintProof™ Stainless Steel LG 36-inch 26 cu.ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator LF30S8210S, shown installed in a modern kitchen.
LG 36" 26 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® French 4-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker with Full-Convert Drawer®, LF26C8210S
Detail
Drawer full open
Drawer semi open
Dispenser
Front drawer open
Drawer
Left Side
Right Side
Back View
Front view of 36" 26 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® French 4-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker with Full-Convert Drawer® LF26C8210S
Front Open with Food
Front Open without Food
Detail
The PrintProof™ Stainless Steel LG 36-inch 26 cu.ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator LF30S8210S, shown installed in a modern kitchen.
LG 36" 26 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® French 4-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker with Full-Convert Drawer®, LF26C8210S
Detail
Drawer full open
Drawer semi open
Dispenser
Front drawer open
Drawer
Left Side
Right Side
Back View

Key Features

  • Large Capacity
  • Full-Convert Drawer®
  • Internal Water Dispenser
  • Cool Guard with Backlit Lighting
  • Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles
  • Door Cooling®+
More

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Store More with More Interior Space - 26 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.1

'Large Capacity

'Large Capacity

Full-Convert Drawer®

Fridge or Freezer—You Decide

MAX out your space with more room for fresh or frozen foods with the versatile Full-Convert Drawer®.1 

'Full-Convert Drawer®

'Large Capacity

Unique Water Dispenser Design

Experience the simple convenience of fresh filtered water without compromising your design vision, thanks to a hidden internal water dispenser.1

A Fresh Interior View

The premium style of the Counter-Depth MAX exterior continues to the interior with an LED backlit Cool Guard wall panel. It helps maintain your chill while adding a premium, pro-style look to the fridge interior—framed by brilliant LED lighting.1

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe.

Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.1

Door Cooling®+

Consistent Temps from Top to Bottom

Located in the top of the fresh food section, the Door Cooling®+ vent extends the reach of LG’s Smart Cooling system. Blasts of cool air reach all areas of the refrigerator—including the door—to help maintain consistent temperatures from top to bottom and help keep all foods fresh and flavorful.1

Door Cooling®+

Door Cooling®+

Smudge Resistant Finish

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.1

ThinQ® WiFi

Stay Connected

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.1

ThinQ® WiFi

ThinQ® WiFi

Built-In Peace of Mind

Smart Diagnosis™ feature detects and helps diagnose refrigerator problems via phone or app, saving time and money on repairs.1

Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 Year Warranty

LG's Smart Inverter Compressor controls the temperature of your refrigerator evenly, allowing your food to taste fresher, longer.1 

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

This ENERGY STAR® Certified LG refrigerator exceeds minimum federal energy standards to positively impact your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

Energy Star

Energy Star

1 Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

FAQ

What are the benefits of an InstaView® refrigerator?

Thanks to LG’s innovative InstaView® technology, you can check what’s inside your refrigerator without opening the door. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass, and it will illuminate so you can see the contents.

This helps reduce cold air loss, keeps the internal temperature stable, saves energy, and allows your food to stay fresher for longer.

With this feature, you can conveniently and efficiently see what’s inside your LG refrigerator without opening the door.

What is LG DoorCooling+®?

DoorCooling+® uses front air vents to deliver powerful, cool air to items stored in the door.

This helps keep all food stored in the refrigerator door stay fresh.

How can I change the temperature setting on my refrigerator?

You can adjust the temperature using the control panel on the door or inside the refrigerator.

If your model supports the LG ThinQ® app, you can also conveniently change the settings remotely from your smartphone.

How large should my refrigerator be?

This depends on your lifestyle, but as a guideline:

 

An LG refrigerator/freezer with a capacity of 12.0 – 13.6 cu.ft. is usually sufficient for a smaller household of 1–2 people.

 

Slim Multi-Door models (17.9 – 18.0 cu.ft.) are well-suited for a family of 3–4 people.

 

For larger families, we recommend the spacious LG Multi-Door models (22.1 – 24.9 cu.ft.).

 

Multi-Door models also provide extra-wide space, perfect for storing larger items such as trays or platters. At LG, we want every customer to find the refrigerator that best fits their needs, which is why we offer a variety of sizes within each product line.

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