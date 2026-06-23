36" 26 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® French 4-Door Refrigerator | Internal Water Dispenser | Ice Maker with Full-Convert Drawer®

Thanks to LG’s innovative InstaView® technology, you can check what’s inside your refrigerator without opening the door. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass, and it will illuminate so you can see the contents.

This helps reduce cold air loss, keeps the internal temperature stable, saves energy, and allows your food to stay fresher for longer.

With this feature, you can conveniently and efficiently see what’s inside your LG refrigerator without opening the door.