24 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Door Type
-
French 3-Door
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Freezer Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Water Filtration System
-
Filter LT500P
-
Refrigerator
-
16.40 cu. ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.70 cu. ft.
-
Total
-
24.1 cu. ft.
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Ice System
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Daily Ice Production
-
3.5 lbs/3.8 (IcePlus)
-
Ice Storage Capacity
-
2.5lbs
-
Water Filtration System
-
Filter LT500P
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Smart Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
6
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Membrane/Green LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Freezer Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System
-
Yes
-
LED Interior Light
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air-Flow™ Technology
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
6 Total (1 Adjustable Gallon Sized)
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves/Bin
-
5 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 piece (Opaque)
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers
-
2-Tier Organization
-
Handle
-
Vista
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Coated Metal, Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colors
-
Smooth White, Smooth Black, Stainless Steel
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Dimensions (W case x H top of hinge x D with handles)
-
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 34 1/4"
-
Depth with Handles
-
34 1/4"
-
Depth without Handles
-
31 3/4"
-
Depth without Door
-
27 7/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
46 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (Shipping)
-
377 lbs.
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
309 lbs./334 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 38"
-
Weight (Product)
-
324 lbs.
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
7 Years on Sealed System
10 Years on Inverter Linear Compressor
-
UPC
-
048231784177
