24 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

24 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

LFX25974ST

24 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
24.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 68 3/8" x 31 3/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

SUMMARY

Door Type

French 3-Door

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Freezer Type

Pull Drawer

Color

Stainless Steel

Display Type

LED

Water Filtration System

Filter LT500P

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

16.40 cu. ft.

Freezer

7.70 cu. ft.

Total

24.1 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Daily Ice Production

3.5 lbs/3.8 (IcePlus)

Ice Storage Capacity

2.5lbs

Water Filtration System

Filter LT500P

Dispenser Light

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Smart Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

6

Linear Compressor

Yes

Display Type

Membrane/Green LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Freezer Door Type

Pull Drawer

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Yes

LED Interior Light

Yes

Multi-Air-Flow™ Technology

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

6 Total (1 Adjustable Gallon Sized)

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

5 (2 Adjustable Gallon Size)

Door Bin Construction

1 piece (Opaque)

Dairy Corner

Yes

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

Handle

Vista

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Divider

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colors

Smooth White, Smooth Black, Stainless Steel

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions (W case x H top of hinge x D with handles)

35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 34 1/4"

Depth with Handles

34 1/4"

Depth without Handles

31 3/4"

Depth without Door

27 7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

39 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (Shipping)

377 lbs.

Weight (Unit/Carton)

309 lbs./334 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 38"

Weight (Product)

324 lbs.

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour
7 Years on Sealed System
10 Years on Inverter Linear Compressor

UPC

048231784177

