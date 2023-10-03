About Cookies on This Site

36" Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, 24 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36" Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, 24 cu.ft.

LFXC24726S

36" Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, 24 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
23.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 68 3/8" x 28 3/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

No

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

24

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

Ice & Water

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

15.8cu.ft.

Freezer

7.9cu.ft.

Total

23.7cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

SmarPull™ Handle

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

683

Ice & Water Dispenser

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Tall Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Cooling

Multi-Air Flow

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Digital Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Control & Display

Smooth Touch Control/White LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

9

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Ice Maker

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

3-Fixed, 1-Folding

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bin

2 Humidity Crispers/1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

R: 3ea (2 adj. Gallon) L: 3ea (Small)

Door Bin Construction

3 Piece (Clear + Opaque + Spray Deco) Only Gallon Bin w/Guide

Dairy Corner/Bin

Yes

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim Indoor Ice Maker

FREEZER

Upper Drawer

Plastic Drawer, 2-Piece

Middle Drawer

Plastic Drawer, 1-Piece

Lower Drawer

Durabase Plastic Drawer

Divider

Yes (Only Lower)

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Case Back Plate

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

30 7/8''

Depth without Handles

28 3/8''

Depth without Door

24 1/8''

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8''

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4''

Width

35 3/4''

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4''

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

40''

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4''

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

304lbs/335lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labuor, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC CODES

LFXC24726S Stainless Steel

048231786478

What people are saying