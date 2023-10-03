About Cookies on This Site

33" French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 24 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

33" French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 24 cu.ft.

LFXS24663S

33" French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door®, 24 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LFXS24663S
CAPACITY
24.4 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 68 5/8" x 32 7/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

33"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

24

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

Door-in-Door®

Yes

Dispenser

Ice & Water

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

16.4 cu.ft.

Freezer

8 cu.ft.

Total

24.4 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

690

Ice & Water Dispenser

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Tall Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filtration System

LT700P

Cooling

Multi-Air Flow

Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

Electronic / Digital

Control & Display

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Digital Temperature Sensors

7

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Ice Maker

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

3-Fixed, 1-Folding

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bin

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling : LED (18ea)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

9 Total (Including Door-in-Door)

Door Bin Material

1 Piece (Clear), No Spray Deco

SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim Indoor Ice Maker

FREEZER

Upper Drawer

Plastic Drawer

Lower Drawer

Plastic Drawer

Divider

Yes (Only Lower)

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Case Back Plate

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colors

Stainless Steel, Smooth White, Smooth Black

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

35 3/8''

Depth without Handles

32 7/8''

Depth without Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 1/8''

Height to Top of Case

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 7/8"

Width

32 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)

41 1/8''

Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)

36 1/4''

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2''

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 3/4''

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

327 lbs / 358 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35" x 73" x 38"

UPC CODES

LFXS24663

048231786614

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year Parts & Labour, 7 years on Sealed System, 10 years parts on Linear Compressor

What people are saying