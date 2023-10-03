About Cookies on This Site

33 Inch, 22.89 cu.ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Specs

Reviews

Support

LSC23954ST

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator Capacity

15.14 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

7.74 cu.ft.

Capacity

22.9 cu.ft.

Design Look

Side by Side

FEATURES

Water Filtration System

LT500P

Energy Star

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

LED (Temperature R/F, Ice & Water, Child Lock, IcePlus™, Water Filter Status)

Temperature Controls

Electronic

Temperature Sensors

6

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Electronic Display

LED (Temperature R/F, Ice Options, Child Lock, Water Filter Status)

Smart Cooling

Yes

Water Filter

LT500P

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

1 Slide-Out/1 Fixed/1 Folding

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Controlled

Refrigerator Light

Reveal (4x40W)

Shelf Configuration

Molded

Utility Bin

Yes

Ice and Water Dispenser

Yes

Shelf Style

1 Slide-Out/1 Fixed/1 Folding

Bins

2 Humidity Crisper

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

4 (3 Adjustable Gallon Size)

SpacePlus Ice System

Yes

Door Bin Material

1 Piece Clear

Dairy Corner

Yes

No. of Door Bin

4 (3 Adj. & 1 Fixed)

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

2 Wire

No. of Shelves

4

Freezer Door Bin

3 fixed

Shelf Construction

Wire + Décor

No. of Door Bins/Construction

3 Fixed

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Lower Drawer

Wire

Freezer Light

40W

No. of Drawers

4

Express Freeze / Ice Plus

Ice Plus

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Coated Metal, Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Smooth White (SW), Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Door Style

Contour

Color

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

34 3/4"

Depth w/o Handles

32 1/4"

Depth w/o Door

28 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

49 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

66 1/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/2"

Width

33"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

40 5/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

35 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 7/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

3 3/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 3/8", Top 1 3/4", Back 2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35.3" x 70.5" x 37"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

255/286

Depth w/ Door

32 1/4"

UPC CODES

UPC Code

772454 052934

LSC23954SW

772454 052941

LSC23954ST

772454 052934

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System

