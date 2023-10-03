About Cookies on This Site

36 Inch, 23.5 cu.ft. Side-By-Side Counter Depth Refrigerator

36 Inch, 23.5 cu.ft. Side-By-Side Counter Depth Refrigerator

LSC24971ST

36 Inch, 23.5 cu.ft. Side-By-Side Counter Depth Refrigerator

All Spec

GENERAL

Design Look

Side by Side

Capacity

23.5 cu.ft.

Refrigerator Capacity

15.8 cu.ft.

Freezer Capacity

7.8 cu.ft.

FEATURE

Energy Star

Yes

External Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filter

LT500P

Smart Cooling

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

LED (Temperature R/F, Ice & Water, Child Lock, IcePlus™, Water Filter Status)

Temperature Sensors

8

Linear Compressor

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

3

Shelf Style

3 Slide-Out

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Bins

3 (1 vaccum sealed)

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

4 (3 Adjustable Gallon Size)

SpacePlus Ice System

Yes

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

3

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Freezer Door Bin

3 fixed

Drawer

2 Plastic

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Express Freeze / Ice Plus

Ice Plus

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIAL AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Color

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

31"

Depth w/ Door

28 1/8"

Depth w/o Door

24 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 1"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38 1/2" x 74 3/8" x 34 3/8"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

293/315

ENERGY USAGE

Energy Consumption (kWh/per yr)

491 kWh/ per yr

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™

