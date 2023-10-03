We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
36 Inch, 23.5 cu.ft. Side-By-Side Counter Depth Refrigerator
All Spec
-
Design Look
-
Side by Side
-
Capacity
-
23.5 cu.ft.
-
Refrigerator Capacity
-
15.8 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Capacity
-
7.8 cu.ft.
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
External Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Water Filter
-
LT500P
-
Smart Cooling
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
LED (Temperature R/F, Ice & Water, Child Lock, IcePlus™, Water Filter Status)
-
Temperature Sensors
-
8
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
3
-
Shelf Style
-
3 Slide-Out
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Bins
-
3 (1 vaccum sealed)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
No. of Door Bin
-
4 (3 Adjustable Gallon Size)
-
SpacePlus Ice System
-
Yes
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
3
-
Shelf Construction
-
Tempered Glass
-
Freezer Door Bin
-
3 fixed
-
Drawer
-
2 Plastic
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze / Ice Plus
-
Ice Plus
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Toe Grille
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
31"
-
Depth w/ Door
-
28 1/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
24 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 1"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38 1/2" x 74 3/8" x 34 3/8"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
293/315
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/per yr)
-
491 kWh/ per yr
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System, 10 Years on Linear Compressor™
What people are saying
-
