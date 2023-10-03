We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
33 INCH, 22 CU.FT. SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE AND WATER DISPENSER
All Spec
-
Refrigerator
-
15.1 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.0 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
22.1 cu.ft.
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
458
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Light
-
Wh LED(1ea)
-
Water Filter
-
LT800P
-
Cooling
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
External Bar Green LED
-
Control & Display
-
Membrane
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
-
6
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm On/Off Button
-
Yes
-
IcePlus
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Linear Compressor™
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
3EA
-
Shelf Style
-
2 Slide-Out / 1 Fixed
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Magic Crisper
-
Yes
-
Snack Pan
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED Lighting
-
No. of Door Bins
-
4EA (3 Adj. & 1 Fixed) 3 Gallon Type
-
Door Bin Material
-
Opaque
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
3
-
Shelf Construction
-
Wire
-
Door Bins
-
3 Fixed
-
Drawers
-
1 Plastic
-
Ice Maker
-
Space Plus
-
SpacePlus Ice System
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Soft Lighting (Transition Lighting)
-
-
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Case Back Plate
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handles
-
Vista (Aluminum)
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
34 3/4"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
32 1/4"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
28 1/2"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
49 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
66 1/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
66 1/2"
-
Width
-
33"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)
-
40 5/8"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
35 5/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/ Handle
-
3 3/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle
-
7/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
2" to Adjacent Items
-
Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton
-
251 / 284 Lb
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35.3" x 70.5" x 37"
-
LSXS22423S
-
048231 786652
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System
