33 INCH, 22 CU.FT. SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE AND WATER DISPENSER

Specs

Reviews

Support

33 INCH, 22 CU.FT. SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE AND WATER DISPENSER

LSXS22423S

33 INCH, 22 CU.FT. SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE AND WATER DISPENSER

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

15.1 cu.ft.

Freezer

7.0 cu.ft.

Total

22.1 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

458

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Light

Wh LED(1ea)

Water Filter

LT800P

Cooling

Multi-Air Flow

Digital Temperature Controls

External Bar Green LED

Control & Display

Membrane

Digital Temperature Sensors

6

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Door Alarm On/Off Button

Yes

IcePlus

Yes

Ice Maker

Yes

Linear Compressor™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

3EA

Shelf Style

2 Slide-Out / 1 Fixed

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Magic Crisper

Yes

Snack Pan

Yes

Refrigerator Light

LED Lighting

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

4EA (3 Adj. & 1 Fixed) 3 Gallon Type

Door Bin Material

Opaque

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

3

Shelf Construction

Wire

Door Bins

3 Fixed

Drawers

1 Plastic

Ice Maker

Space Plus

SpacePlus Ice System

Yes

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Soft Lighting (Transition Lighting)

-

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Case Back Plate

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Stainless Steel

Handles

Vista (Aluminum)

DIMENSIONS

Depth w/ Handles

34 3/4"

Depth w/o Handles

32 1/4"

Depth w/o Door

28 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

49 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

66 1/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/2"

Width

33"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

40 5/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

35 5/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/ Handle

3 3/8"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

7/8"

Installation Clearance

2" to Adjacent Items

Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton

251 / 284 Lb

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35.3" x 70.5" x 37"

UPC CODES

LSXS22423S

048231 786652

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System

What people are saying