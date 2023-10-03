About Cookies on This Site

30-inch, 20 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

30-inch, 20 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

LTC20380ST

30-inch, 20 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14.7 cu.ft.

Freezer

5.5 cu.ft.

Total

20.2 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Swing

Energy Star

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Controls

Electronic

Temperature Sensors

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

3 Full

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Full Width Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

3

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

1

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

No. of Bins

2

Auto Defrost

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Contour Door

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel, Coated Metal

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Smooth White (SW), Stainless Steel (ST)

Handles

Pocket Handles

Reversible Doors

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth (Including Handles)

33 3/8"

Depth w/o Handles

33 3/8"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

60"

Height to Top of Case

65 1/2"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/8"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

32"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x Top 1" x Back 2"

Package Dimensions (WxHxD)

31 3/4" x 69 13/16" x 38 1/8"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

217/222

UPC CODES

Stainless Steel (ST)

772454 060939

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 7 Years Parts on the Sealed System

