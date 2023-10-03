About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
30” Top Mount Refrigerator, 20 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

30” Top Mount Refrigerator, 20 cu.ft.

LTCS20040S

30” Top Mount Refrigerator, 20 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
20.2 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 3/4" x 65 1/2" x 33 3/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

30"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

20

Yes

Refrigerator

14.7

Freezer

5.5

Total

20.2

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

FEATURES

Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

344

Control & Display

Membrane (Green LED)

IcePlus™ System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Controls

Digital

Temperature Sensors

3

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf Construction

Fixed

Crisper Bin

2 Humidity Crisper

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

2 Full

Door Bin Material

Clear

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

1

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Yes

Door Bins

2 Fixed

Ice Maker

Ready (LK65C)

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Flush Metal Plate Cover on Back

Yes

Available Colours

Stainless Steel(S)

Handles

Pocket Type

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth w/ Handles

33 3/8"

Depth w/o Handles

33 3/8"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

60"

Height to Top of Case

65 1/2"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/8"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

32"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

32"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x top 1" x back 2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

202 / 226

Carton Dimensions(WxHxD)

31 4/5" x 69 3/8" x 38 1/7"

UPC CODES

Stainless Steel

772454072987

WARRANTY

1 Year parts and Labor

Yes

7 Years on the Sealed System

Yes

10 years on Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

What people are saying