24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow Cooling, 11 cu.ft

Specs

Reviews

Support

24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow Cooling, 11 cu.ft

LTNC11121V

24'' Counter Depth Compact Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow Cooling, 11 cu.ft

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
11.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
24" x 65 1/2" x 26"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

24

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

No

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

11

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

No

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

8.5 cu. ft.

Freezer

2.6 cu. ft.

Total

11.1 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

339

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Ice System

Ice Tray

Temperature Sensors

4

Compressor Type

Inverter

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Mechanical

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

41 dB

Display Type

Knob Dial

Hidden Hinges

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full + 1 Pull Out Tray

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bins

2 Full + 2 Half

Door Bin Construction

Clear

FREEZER

Drawers

1

Handle

Pocket

Door Bin Construction

Clear

Ice Maker

Installed (Manual Type)

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

26"

Depth without Handles

26"

Depth without Door

22 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

47 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

65 1/2"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/2"

Width

24"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

25"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

25"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

1 3/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

2" (Between back & wall) / 24" (Front)

Weight (Unit/Carton)

123.9 lbs./136.2 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

25 2/5" x 71" x 28 1/2"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor,
7 Years on the Sealed System

10 years on Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

UPC CODES

LTNC11121V

048231 786768

