Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Induction Slide-in Range

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Induction Slide-in Range

Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Induction Slide-in Range

FX26SI6T79F.KPPL
  • Bundle image
  • Front view of refrigerator
  • Front view of range
  • Front view of dishwasher
Bundle image
Front view of refrigerator
Front view of range
Front view of dishwasher

Key Features

  • Refrigerator: Industry's Largest Counter-Depth Fridge Capacity (26 cu. ft.)*, Mirror InstaView® Window, Four types of Craft Ice®, Cubed, Crushed and NEW Mini Cubed
  • Range: ThinQ® Smart Technology, 6.3 cu. ft. Capacity, ProBake Convection® with Air Fry & Air Sous Vide
  • Dishwasher: 1-Hour Wash & Dry Cycle, QuadWash Pro®, Dynamic Heat Dry™

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LDTH7972S

All Spec

GENERAL

Color

Stainless Steel

Manufacturer

LG

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

Gliding Wheel

Gliding Type_Upper

Yes

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(adjustable)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12.5

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

7.1

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, 1Hour, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

1 Hour

Yes

Auto

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Up to 12 hours

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DryBoost

Yes

Express

Download cycle

Flex Zone

Yes

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Machine Clean

Download cycle

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

8 (Flex Zone, Steam, High Temp, Dry Boost, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry, Remote Start)

Refresh

Yes

Rinse

Download cycle

Steam

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

109.1

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

97

KEY FEATURE

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Heat Dry™

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

42

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

QuadWash™

QuadWash Pro™

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Remote Control

Yes

Remote Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

APPERANCE

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Status Indicators

3 Indicator Lights

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

Yes

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LRYKC2606S
CAPACITY
25.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

16.9

Freezer (cu.ft.)

8.6

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

25.5

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

699

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ICE SYSTEM

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

System Type

Slim SpacePlus®

Daily Ice Production

3.0 lbs / 3.3 (Ice Plus) 0.7 lbs (Clear big ice) 1.5 lbs (Cubed mini ice)

Craft Ice™ Daily Ice Production

6/3

Ice Storage Capacity

3.0 + 3.8 + 4.0 lbs

Cube & Crushed Ice

Yes

IcePlus™

Yes

Dual Ice with Craft Ice™

Yes

Water Filter

LT1000P

UVNano™

Yes

COOLING

Multi Air Flow Cooling:

Yes

Temperature Sensors

3

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

Refrigerant [Name / Amount(g)]

Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a / 57g)

Refrigerant [Name / Amount(oz)]

Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a / 2.01oz)

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

DISPLAY & ETC.

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes (Default)

Child Lock

Yes

Decibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

wi-fi Enabled

Yes

ThinQ®

Yes

Special Features

Door Cooling+

Sabbath

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Door-in-Door®

Yes

No. of Shelves

4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)

Folding Shelf

1

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

SpillProof™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

CoolGuard™

Yes

Handle Type

Bar

No. of Door Bins

8 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers/Shelves

3-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Freezer Light Upper

LED Lighting

Freezer Handle

SmartPull™ Handle

MATERIALS & FINISHES

Flat type Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Insulation

Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent

DIMENSIONS

Width

35 3/4"

Height to Top of Hinge

70 1/4"

Depth with Handles

31 5/8"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

40"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 7/8"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Depth without Door

24 7/8"

Depth without Handles

29 1/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

43 1/2"

Depth (Draw Open Fully without Handle)

48 7/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

322 lbs / 352 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 32"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC

UPC

195174034828

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LSIL6336F
CAPACITY
6.3
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 36 1/2" x 26 7/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Induction Single Oven Slide-In

Self + EasyClean®

Yes

APPEARANCE

All Available Colors

Smudge Resistant Finish

Handle

Aluminum

Cooktop Finish

Black Ceramic + Grey Pattern

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Oven Door Feature

InstaView® + WideView™

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3

Storage Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)

Yes

COOKTOP

Type

Induction + Radiant

Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")

Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

100 (6")

Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

3200 (Boost) / 2100 (Normal) (8")

Element Size/Wattage - Right Front

4300 (Boost) / 2400 (Normal) (11")

Element Size/Wattage - Center

1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Type

ProBake Convection®

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection element

2500W

Broil Element (BTU)

4200W

InstaView®

Yes

Air fry

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

Oven Modes

Bake, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Keep Warm, Proof, Frozen Meal, Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, EasyClean®, Self Clean

CONTROLS

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Oven Control Lock

Yes (Key)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

SmoothTouch® Controls

Yes

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

49A

Amp Rating at 240V

49.6A

KW Rating at 208V

10.2kW

KW Rating at 240V

11.9kW

Required Power Supply (amp)

40A

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

Check & Control

Yes

ThinQ(R)

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Works with

Yes (Google, Alexa)

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

29 7/8" x 36 1/2" x 26 7/8"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

29 5/16"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

32 1/2" x 44" x 30 1/2"

Weight (Product)

246

Shipping Weight (lbs)

187.4

ACCESSORIES

Temp Probe

Yes

Heavy Duty Rack

Yes(2)

Air Fry Rack

Yes

Cooktop Cream/Cleaner

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)

1 Year

Glass Cook top Radiant Surface units

1 Year

UPC

048231345385

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 