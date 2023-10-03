We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
All Spec
BRAND
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
WIDTH
-
24
-
Yes
DEPTH
-
Standard Depth
-
No
-
Counter Depth
-
Yes
CAPACITY(CU.FT.)
-
10
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURE
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Dispenser
-
No
-
ThinQ®
-
No
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
SUMMARY
-
Door Type
-
Bottom Freezer
-
Refrigerator Type
-
Counter Depth
CAPACITY
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
6.4
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
3.7
-
Total (cu.ft.)
-
10.1
FEATURES
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
385
WATER & ICE SYSTEM
-
Ice System
-
Manual Ice Tray
COOLING
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
4
-
Evaporator
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Display Type
-
Membrane / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Dot
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
No. of Shelves
-
2 Full
-
Shelf Construction
-
Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
1 Crisper
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Back LED Lighting
REFRIGERATOR DOOR
-
No. of Bins
-
5 Total
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
FREEZER
-
Door Type
-
Swing Door
-
Drawers
-
4 Drawers
-
Hanldes
-
Pocket Handles
MATERIALS AND FINISHES
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Handles
-
Pocket Handles
-
Available Colors
-
Platinum Silver, White
DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS
-
Depth with Handles
-
25 3/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
25 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
21 9/10"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
67 4/5"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
68 3/8"
-
Width
-
23 1/2"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
145.50 lbs/163.14 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
25 4/5" x 71 1/2" x 29 1/5"
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System
-
7 Years
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
10 Years
UPC CODES
-
UPC
-
048231794640
