26 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

26 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

LCFC26XSS

26 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Front View

Built-in style. Full-size capacity

Store More. Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 26 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family’s favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.

*Based on marketplace survey May 2022.

**Based on the internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

Keep it seamless

Thanks to its slightly shallower depth, LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a sleek and built-in look, without the high-end price tag.

Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+

LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

*Images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Cool guard interior

Stay Connected

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

 
Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 32"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

8 (6 Gallon Sized, 2 Half)

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes (Hybrid)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174058893

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.5

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

8.6

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

16.9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

269

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/4"

Depth without handle (inch)

29 1/4"

Depth with handle (inch)

32 1/8"

Gross Weight (lb.)

291

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 32"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43 1/2"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44 7/8"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

1 Transparent

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

No

Freezer Light

Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

No

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

4.0

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

Front View

LCFC26XSS

26 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser