26 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
Built-in style. Full-size capacity
Store More. Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 26 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family’s favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.
Fresher is Better with Door Cooling+
LG took its Smart Cooling system one step further by adding Door Cooling+ to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.
Stay Connected
From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
25.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38" x 73" x 32"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
699
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
-
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
8 (6 Gallon Sized, 2 Half)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Yes (Hybrid)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174058893
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
-
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
25.5
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
-
8.6
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
-
16.9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
269
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
24 3/4"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
29 1/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
32 1/8"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
291
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
70 1/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
38" x 73" x 32"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 5/8"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
43 1/2"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
40"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
44 7/8"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
1 Transparent
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
No
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Internal
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
2.5 / 3.0 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
-
No
-
Dual lce Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
4.0
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
-
Internal (1 stage)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
-
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
-
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
699
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
-
No
LCFC26XSS
26 cu. ft. French 3-Door Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser