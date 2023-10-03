About Cookies on This Site

21 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door, Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator

21 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door, Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator

LF21C6200S

21 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door, Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator

What Is Counter-Depth?

Keep it seamless

Thanks to its slightly shallower depth, LG counter-depth refrigerators align with countertops and cabinetry for a sleek and built-in look, without the high-end price tag.

Automatic Ice Maker

Automatic Ice Maker

Our factory installed icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for when you are entertaining at home.
Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

Handle Real-Life in Style 

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

Environmentally Friendly

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

Peace of mind built-in

Stay Connected

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Key Spec

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 31 1/4"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

0

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

0

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

0.4 Craft Ice, N/A

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

N/A

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 Full

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

2 - tier organization

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

No

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (inch)

24 13/16"

Gross Weight (lb.)

231.5

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69 15/16"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 31 1/4"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 28 3/4"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

42"

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174062609

What people are saying

