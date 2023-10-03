We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
All Spec
BRAND
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
WIDTH
-
36"
-
Yes
DEPTH
-
Standard Depth
-
No
-
Counter Depth
-
Yes
CAPACITY(CU.FT.)
-
23
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR FEATURE
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Dispenser
-
No
-
ThinQ®
-
No
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
SUMMARY
-
Counter Depth (in.)
-
Yes
-
Door Type
-
French 3-Door
CAPACITY
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
15.5
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
7.3
-
Total (cu.ft.)
-
22.8
ENERGY
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
595
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
WATER & ICE SYSTEM
-
Ice System
-
Factory Installed Ice Maker
-
Water Filter for Ice Maker
-
LT1000P
COOLING
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Smart Cooling™ System
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
5
CONVENIENCE
-
Display Type
-
Membrane/White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N'Serve™ Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
REFRIGERATOR DOOR
-
No. of Bins
-
6 Total
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
FREEZER
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers
-
2-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Freezer Handle
-
SmarPull™ Handle
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
MATERIALS AND FINISHES
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS
-
Depth with Handles
-
31 1/4"
-
Depth without Handles
-
28 3/4"
-
Depth without Door
-
24 3/4"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
43 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
1 1/3"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
259lbs./289lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 37"
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System
-
7 Years
-
Linear Compressor
-
10 Years
UPC CODES
-
UPC
-
048231797252
