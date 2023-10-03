About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
36" Counter Depth Smudge Resistant Refrigerator with InstaView® Door-in-Door® and Dual Ice Maker, 22 cu. Ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36" Counter Depth Smudge Resistant Refrigerator with InstaView® Door-in-Door® and Dual Ice Maker, 22 cu. Ft.

LFXC22596S

36" Counter Depth Smudge Resistant Refrigerator with InstaView® Door-in-Door® and Dual Ice Maker, 22 cu. Ft.

(1)

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
21.9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 31 1/4''
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Counter Depth

Yes

Standard Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

22

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14.6

Freezer

7.3

Total

21.9

FEATURES

InstaView® Door-in-Door®

Yes

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

664

Counter Depth

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Ice & Water

Control & Display

Smooth Touch (White LED)

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall

Slim SpacePlus® Ice System

Yes

IcePlus™ System

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Smart Cooling Plus

Yes

Temperature Control

Electronic/Digital

Temperature Sensors

6

Water Filtration

LT1000P

Door Alarm

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis®

Yes

SmartThinQ®

WiFi

Door Cooling+

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf Construction

Hybrid

Glide N' Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Refrigerator Lighting

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

7

Door Bin Material

Clear (1piece)

FREEZER

SmartPull™ Handle

Yes

Door Type

Drawer

No. of Drawers/Shelves

2

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Bucket

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Dual Ice Maker

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Flush Metal Plate Cover on Back

Yes

Available Colours

Smudge Resistant STS

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Flat Duct

Yes

R600a Refrigerant

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth w/ Handles

31 1/4''

Depth w/o Handles

28 3/4''

Depth w/o Door

24 3/4''

Depth (Total with Door Open)

43 1/2"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8''

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

44 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 1/3"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

289 lbs./319 lbs.

Carton Dimensions(WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 36"

UPC CODES

Stainless Steel

048231797214

WARRANTY

1 Year on parts and Labor

Yes

7 Years on the Sealed System

Yes

10 Years on Compressor

Yes

What people are saying