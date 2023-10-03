About Cookies on This Site

26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

LRYXC2606D

LRYXC2606D

26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

LRYXC2606D

LRYXC2606D

BUILT-IN STYLE. FULL-SIZE CAPACITY.

BUILT-IN STYLE. FULL-SIZE CAPACITY.

INTRODUCING The Newest Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator, Featuring Four Types of Ice

Only LG delivers the ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.

4 Types of Ice

Ice makers automatically create NEW mini cubed ice, standard ice cubes, crushed ice, and slow-melting round Craft Ice™, for all your entertaining needs.

DIMENSIONS

LRYXC2606D

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 5/8" x 71 1/2" x 31 1/4"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Grip(Curved Handle)

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

F Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Dual lce Maker

Yes (Craft Ice)

Dispenser Light

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

4.5 / 4.9 (IcePlus)

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

3.0

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Water Filtration System

Internal (1 stage)

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.5

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

8.6

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

16.9

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

277

Gross Weight (lb.)

297

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/4"

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/4"

Depth without handle (inch)

29 1/8"

Depth with handle (inch)

31 5/8"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43 5/8"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44 7/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 29 1/8"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 5/8" x 71 1/2" x 31 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

1-step folding

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes (Hybrid)

Door Basket_Transparent

8

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes (Temperature-Controllable)

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174037706

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer_Freezer

3 - tier orgazation

Drawer Divider

No

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

LRYXC2606D

LRYXC2606D

26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice