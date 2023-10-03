26 cu. ft. Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
16.9
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
8.6
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
25.5
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
699
WATER & ICE SYSTEM
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Dispenser UVnano
-
Yes
-
In-door Ice Maker
-
Yes (1)
-
In-door Ice maker Ice Type
-
Cubed/Crushed
-
In-door Ice maker Daily Production
-
3.0/3.3(IcePlus) lbs.
-
In-door Ice maker Storage Capacity
-
3.0 lbs.
-
No. Freezer Ice maker
-
Yes (2)
-
Freezer Ice maker Ice Type
-
Craft & Mini Cubed
-
Freezer Ice maker Daily Production
-
3 or 6 ea 1.5/1.7 (IcePlus) lbs.
-
Freezer Ice maker Storage Capacity
-
27 ea/4.0 lbs.
-
Ice Plus
-
Yes
-
Filteration System
-
1 stage
-
Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Dispenser Light Decoration
-
Yes
COOLING
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter
-
Evaporator
-
Yes (1)
-
Multi Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
3
CONVENIENCE
-
Display Type
-
Smooth Touch Control/White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed+1 Retractable)
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector/Tempered Glass
-
Shelf Trim
-
Metallic Decor
-
No. of Crisper Bins
-
2
-
Pantry (Glide N Serve)
-
Yes (Temp. Control)
-
CoolGuard™
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Light
-
Yes
-
Light (Back lit lighting)
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR DOOR
-
No. of Bins
-
4 (Left Door), 4 (Right Door)
-
Door Shape
-
Flat
-
Handle Type
-
-
Handle Light
-
Yes
FREEZER
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers/Shelves
-
3-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light Upper
-
LED Lighting
-
Freezer Handle
-
SmartPull™ Handle
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
ThinQ® Care
-
Yes
MATERIALS & FINISHES
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
All Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel
-
Insulation
-
Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent
DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS
-
Product (W x H x D)
-
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 29 1/8"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Height (to Top of Hinge)
-
70 1/4"
-
Depth (with Handles)
-
29 1/8"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
40"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 7/8"
-
Width (Door Fully Open without Handle)
-
56 3/4"
-
Height (to Top of Case)
-
68 7/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
24 3/4"
-
Depth without Handles
-
29 1/8"
-
Depth (to Hinge Cover)
-
18 1/4"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
43 5/8"
-
Depth (Draw Open Fully without Handle)
-
48 7/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 72" x 31"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
291lbs./313lbs.
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts only)
-
7 Years
-
Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
UPC
-
LRYXC2606S
-
195174037690
