6.0 cu. ft. Single Door Freezer

Specs

6.0 cu. ft. Single Door Freezer

LROFC0605V

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LROFC0605V
CAPACITY
5.80 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
20 7/8" x 51 1/8" x 23 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Freezer (cu.ft.)

5.80

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

5.80

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

275

COOLING

Type

Direct Cooling

Inverter Compressor

Yes

Temperature Sensors

1 (thermostat)

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Kb Dial

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

6

Lower Bin

1

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

4 Full

Door Bin Construction

Plastic

FREEZER

Door Type

Swing Door

Freezer Handle

Pocket Handle

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Handles

Pocket Handles (vertical)

All Available Colours

Platinum Silver

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

23 5/8"

Depth without Handles

23 5/8"

Depth without Door

20 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

41 1/8"

Height to Top of Case

51"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

51 1/8"

Width

20 7/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

81.6 Lb/90.4 Lb

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

22 3/4" x 53 1/8" x 25 3/8"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

195174003008

