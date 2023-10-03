About Cookies on This Site

GR-349R

23.5 Inch, 10 cu. ft. Mid-Size Bottom Mount Freezer Refrigerator

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

10.0 cu.ft.

FEATURES

Freezer Door Type

Swing

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Shelf Style

2 Fixed

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Refrigerator Light

1x20W

Bins

2

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Door Bin Material

1 Piece Opaque

No. of Door Bin

5

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

Drawers

3

IcePlus™

Yes

Ice Cube Trays

Yes

No. of Drawers

3 Drawer

Express Freeze / Ice Plus

Express Freeze

MATERIALS/FINISHES/STYLE

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Available Colours

Smooth White (SW)

Reversible Door

Yes

Door Style

Contour

Cabinet Color

White

Color

Smooth White

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

24 5/8"

Height to Top of Case

67 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

67 5/8"

Width

23 1/2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

25 3/4" x 71 3/8" x 27 3/8"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

69/74

UPC CODES

UPC Code

77245 400 4254

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labour, 7 Years on the Sealed System

