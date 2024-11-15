Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24 cu.ft Top Freezer Refrigerator, 33" Wide

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

24 cu.ft Top Freezer Refrigerator, 33" Wide

LHTNS2403S

24 cu.ft Top Freezer Refrigerator, 33" Wide

Front view

Large Capacity

Store with More Interior Space.

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

Garage-Ready

Designed for the home, built for the garage.

A garage-ready refrigerator is designed so you don't have to worry about the changes in temperature outside. A garage-ready refrigerator can be used in a space that is not climate-controlled*. With all this extra space you can stock up and store your family's favorites anywhere in the house, such as the basement, game room or den.

Multi-Air Flow System

Fresher is Better.

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 