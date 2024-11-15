We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 cu.ft Top Freezer Refrigerator, 33" Wide
Large Capacity
Store with More Interior Space.
Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.
Garage-Ready
Designed for the home, built for the garage.
A garage-ready refrigerator is designed so you don't have to worry about the changes in temperature outside. A garage-ready refrigerator can be used in a space that is not climate-controlled*. With all this extra space you can stock up and store your family's favorites anywhere in the house, such as the basement, game room or den.
Multi-Air Flow System
Fresher is Better.
Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Save money. Save energy.
When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.
