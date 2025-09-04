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28" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

28" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

LT18S1100S
Front view of 28" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator LT18S1100S
Front view of 28" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator (LT18S2100S)
front door open view
front door open with filled view
LG LT18S2100S Top Freezer Refrigerator technical drawing: H 65"(1650mm), W 27 1/2"(700mm), D 33 3/4"(858.5mm), incl. clearances.
The stainless steel finish LG 28-inch 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator LT18S2100S, shown placed in a garage setting.
drawer view
freezer view
fridge detail view
handle detail view
temperature control view
Left Perspective view
left side view
right Perspective view
Front view of 28" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator LT18S1100S
Front view of 28" 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator (LT18S2100S)
front door open view
front door open with filled view
LG LT18S2100S Top Freezer Refrigerator technical drawing: H 65"(1650mm), W 27 1/2"(700mm), D 33 3/4"(858.5mm), incl. clearances.
The stainless steel finish LG 28-inch 18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator LT18S2100S, shown placed in a garage setting.
drawer view
freezer view
fridge detail view
handle detail view
temperature control view
Left Perspective view
left side view
right Perspective view

Key Features

  • Large Capacity, 18 cu ft.
  • Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles
  • Modern Design
  • Smudge Resistant Finish
  • Garage-Ready
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More

Large Capacity, 18 cu ft. (Top Mount)

Space When You Need It.

Get more space for groceries in a great feature-packed top mount refrigerator.

Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it,

and with a generous 18 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.

LG stainless steel top-freezer refrigerator with large capacity interior filled with fresh groceries and drinks.

LG stainless steel top-freezer refrigerator with large capacity interior filled with fresh groceries and drinks.

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe.

Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

Modern Design

Designed with Style in Mind

This modern flat door design doesn't compromise on style. Discreet, easy-access pocket handles complement the flat door for a sleek,

elevated look to your kitchen.

Stainless steel LG top-freezer refrigerator with a built-in water dispenser in a modern kitchen setting.

Stainless steel LG top-freezer refrigerator with a built-in water dispenser in a modern kitchen setting.

Smudge Resistant Finish

Handle Real-Life in Style

LG's Smudge Resistant finish makes cleaning easy, giving a distinctive look to your kitchen without constant attention.

Garage-Ready

Designed for the home, built for the garage

A garage-ready refrigerator is designed so you don't have to worry about the changes in temperature outside.

A garage-ready refrigerator can be used in a space that is not climate-controlled*.

With all this extra space you can stock up and store your family's favorites anywhere in the house,

such as the basement, game room or den.

Stainless steel LG top-freezer refrigerator in a modern garage setting with organized storage shelves.

Stainless steel LG top-freezer refrigerator in a modern garage setting with organized storage shelves.

*Garage ready refrigerators should be installed in an area between 38° F - 100° F

Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 Year Warranty

LG Smart Inverter Compressor: 10 year warranty, even cooling for fresher food.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

This ENERGY STAR® Certified LG refrigerator exceeds minimum federal energy standards to positively impact your energy bill,

your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

*Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

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All Spec

What people are saying

FAQ

How large should my refrigerator/freezer be?

This depends on your lifestyle, but as a guideline:

 

An LG refrigerator/freezer with a capacity of 12.0 – 13.6 cu.ft. is usually sufficient for a smaller household of 1–2 people.

 

Slim Multi-Door models (17.9 – 18.0 cu.ft.) are well-suited for a family of 3–4 people.

 

For larger families, we recommend the spacious LG Multi-Door models (22.1 – 24.9 cu.ft.).

 

Multi-Door models also provide extra-wide space, perfect for storing larger items such as trays or platters. At LG, we want every customer to find the refrigerator that best fits their needs, which is why we offer a variety of sizes within each product line.

How can I change the temperature setting on my LG refrigerator/freezer?

You can adjust the desired temperature using the control panel on the door or inside the refrigerator.

For supported models, you can also conveniently adjust the temperature remotely through the LG ThinQ® app on your smartphone.

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