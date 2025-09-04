Service Use Restriction Guide

Reason for restriction

When an account has used an abnormal program or accessed the system via an unofficial path and caused a problem or gained an unfair profit thereby

Uploading or linking a commercial post such as an intentional advertisement to gain profits

When the operator determines there is a matter hindering the service operation

When an account uploads, plasters, or links to a product review or negative post (slandering others, cursing, pornography, etc.) on the bulletin board