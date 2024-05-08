April Promo 1: Buy an LG Residential HVAC System and get a Coupon Code to Save 10% on your next purchase on LG.ca





Type: Available through contractor channel



Period: April 25, 2024 to May 25, 2024



Offer Details: Buy an indoor or outdoor LG residential HVAC system* and get a coupon code to save 10% on your purchase on LG.ca



Qualifying SKUS: All LG Residential HVAC Systems – Single and Multi-Zone – Wall Mounted/Heat Pumps, Console, Ceiling mounted, vertical air handlers, low, mid and high static ducted units



o Indoor Unit (IDU): LAN***, LSN***, LQN***, LCN***, LDN***, LMN***, LMCN***, LMDN***, LHN***, LVN***, LGN***, LMQN***,

o Outdoor Unit (ODU): LAU***, LSU***, LUU***, LMU***



Between April 25, 2024 and May 25, 2024, when you buy an indoor or outdoor LG Residential HVAC System (see qualifying list below) from a LG Dealer Pro Contractor, you can get a coupon code to save 10% (before taxes and fees) on your next purchase on LG.ca (“Offer”) . Follow the above instructions to get the Offer coupon code. Product registration on LG.ca must be completed before July 5, 2024 to receive the Offer coupon code. Offer coupon codes will be valid until July 25, 2024, following which they will be null and void. An Offer coupon code must be applied at the check-out page to redeem the Offer. An Offer coupon code can be redeemed only once, and it will not be re-issued for any reason, such as partial or full return and cancellation. Maximum of one Offer coupon code per household. This Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other LG coupons or coupon codes. This Offer cannot be used toward purchases made in the LG VIP Shop. Commercial and project sales are excluded. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice. LG.ca Terms and Conditions of Purchase apply (see https://www.lg.com/ca_en/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/ for details).



Qualifying indoor and outdoor LG residential HVAC Systems begin with the following codes:

