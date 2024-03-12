Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
$700 pre-paid card when you buy an LG Multi-Zone HVAC System

Special Offer Alert!

Ultimate Comfort, Ultimate Savings

Ultimate Comfort, Ultimate Savings Find a dealer
Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

How to Redeem your Offer

Step 1. Please visit https://cloud.lgecanada.ca/lg

Step 2. Fill out your information

Step 3. Submit (2) documents

- Proof of purchase

- Installation Certificate (provided by LG Dealer Pro upon installation)

Step 4. Receive your Pre-Paid Credit Card at the shipping address provided

 

 

Disclaimer:

 

 

Between April 15, 2024 and June 15, 2024, when you buy a complete LG residential multi-zone HVAC system (comprised of an eligible indoor and outdoor unit) (“System”), you can get a Pre-Paid Credit Card (“Card”) valued at $700 (“Offer”). See qualifying list of indoor and outdoor units below. The System must be acquired from and installed by an authorized LG Dealer Pro Contractor. Offer only applicable to new indoor and outdoor units. Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases. Commercial and project sales are excluded. Maximum one Card per household (based on home address). To receive your Card you must complete the redemption process within 60 days of System installation. To complete the redemption process click here  https://cloud.lgecanada.ca/lgmultizone. The Card will be sent to your home address once your purchase is verified through the redemption process. You must activate your Card to use it. No rain checks will be offered. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice.

 

Qualifying indoor and outdoor LG residential multi-zone HVAC systems begin with the following codes:

 

- Indoor Units (IDU): LAN***, LSN***, LQN***, LCN***, LDN***, LMN***, LMCN***, LMDN***, LHN***, LVN***, LGN***, LMQN***

- Outdoor Units (ODU): LMU***

 

Click here for full details on this Offer and a list of participating LG Dealer Pro Contractors.

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Sign in Join us

Welcome coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Free installation

 Enjoy free connection services for selected products.²

Free disposal

Get free haul-away straight from your door.³

LG Membership Information

The LG Membership is subject to the LGE Service Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, below. In addition, the following terms apply to the membership benefits described on this page:

¹As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 14 September 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

²Free basic installation for LG Members using connectors supplied with appliances, excludes alterations to your home, including carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work. For LG members who purchase a dryer, vent and steam connection will be provided at no cost. For LG members who purchase a washing machine, water hose connection will be provided at no cost. However, LG Members should prepare new parts (e.g. water hose, vent) prior to the delivery. Appliance will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power, connection or required parts available at time of delivery. Product packaging will be removed. Cost of any additional services including but not limited to installation of a new waterline shall be borne by the LG Member. For more info click on our Terms & Conditions of Purchase. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

³On the delivery date, LG agrees to haul away LG Member’s old appliance at no extra cost (excluding TVs, microwaves, vacuums, commercial appliances, refrigerators wider than 36" and accessories). To qualify for this service, the old appliance must be the same appliance type and in the same space as the new one being delivered. The old appliance must be empty and disconnected from electricity, gas and/or water hookups. No obstacles can be in the path of removal including but not limited to furniture, narrow doorways or stairways, toys, pets, snow, ice, etc. LG will not disassemble old appliance prior to removal.  LG may, in its sole discretion, refuse to deliver and/or haul away your appliance if it deems the conditions are too hazardous. For more info click on our Terms & Conditions of Purchase. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

